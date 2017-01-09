Jose Mourinho confirms starts for "fresh players" ahead of Hull City semi-final clash

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, has confirmed that "fresh players" such as Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will come into the side for the EFL Cup clash with Hull City.

Give it everything we have

It is expected to be a busy eight days for the Red Devils, having already defeated Reading 4-0 in FA Cup on Saturday. They will welcome the Tigers on Tuesday for the first-leg of their semi-final, before welcoming bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Mourinho played a significantly strong side on Saturday with goals from Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, and Mourinho confirmed that they will give everything in Tuesday's clash despite the impending visit of Jurgen Klopp's men.

"In the next match against Hull City we are going to play again with fresh players," Mourinho told manutd.com. "So it's easy to know our team - Zlatan, Pogba, Herrera, Valencia. The guys that didn't play today."

"Hull face a semi-final, also a big occasion for them," he stressed. "I don't know maybe for them, it's more important the match they have to play three or four days later in the Premier League."

"So we are going to face this Hull match with everything we have," Mourinho admitted. "All the power we have, as we know it's two legs but the second leg is away."

"If we can do something in the first leg that gives us the advantage," he added. "So we will try to do that."

One of the good young coaches

Tuesday's contest will see the clash of the compatriots, with fellow Portuguese coach and new Hull manager Marco Silva visiting Old Trafford with his new side.

The 39-year-old took charge of his first game in the 2-0 win over Swansea City, and Mourinho shared his approval of his arrival in the English top-flight.

"He is known in Portugal as one of the good young coaches," he told Sky Sports. "He went to Greece and nobody knows what he did there."

"Nobody knows he was a champion and now he comes to the big one," the coach stated. "It's a big opportunity for him."

"For me, he is very stable," the 53-year-old stressed. "In spite of being a young guy."

"He is very experienced and very mature," Mourinho concluded. "I look forward to having another Portuguese guy here."

Manchester United will take on Hull City in their EFL Cup semi-final first leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday, January 10 with kick-off at 8pm GMT.