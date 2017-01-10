Eric Dier: Spurs must start winning trophies now or they will regret it

Tottenham Hotspur stalwart Eric Dier believes now is the time for the Lilywhites to start winning trophies again as he believes the squad is one of the strongest in many years.

Spurs are sitting pretty in the Premier League table in third place, seven points of the top of the table under Maurico Pochettino, who has built a strong team with a strong spine with England stars and internationals.

Dier will be 'disappointed' if Spurs' don't win silverware with current squad

Despite that though, Spurs have not won a league title since 1961 but Dier believes now is the time to win one again and if they don't then they will regret it for the rest of their lives.

Dier said that "football is about winning trophies" and if anyone was to "ask us later on in life" about it and this team still "hadn't won a trophy with the squad we have now" then everyone in the squad "would be disappointed".

The England midfielder went on to say that despite the current good run of form the team are currently on "we've got to keep working hard and improving" as he feels there is "still a lot to wok on" before the team can be confident of winning a trophy.

Dier added that "we've got a very good squad" at Spurs with "lots of very good young players as well" so therefore it only "helps us as we have competition for places" which is needed in order to be a successful team.

Dier believes Spurs strong squad stand them in a good place to win silverware

It's a really important thing to have such a strong squad as Spurs are still in the FA Cup, the Europa League as well as challenging for the Premier League title. Dele Alli has been at the center of everything good for Spurs in recent weeks and Dier believes that everyone will have to play at their best to help the team achieve their goal of winning silverware.

Dier said "it's very difficult" to be challenging on all fronts without a strong squad but it is the team's aim is "to stay in every competition as long as possible" to finally win some silverware that the team desperately want to achieve.