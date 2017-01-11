Lucas Leiva admits his situation is "not great" as he ponders long-term Liverpool future

Lucas Leiva says he has a dilemma over his long-term future at Liverpool and admits his situation is "not great."

The long-serving Brazilian is linked with an Anfield exit in every transfer window and this month has been no different with heavy links to Inter Milan.

Having only played sparingly for the Reds' first-team, Jürgen Klopp is open to offers out of respect for Lucas' professionalism and service to the club.

But they will only accept offers that are right for both the player and the club, with any deal with Serie A giants Inter having stalled over their reluctance to commit to signing the 30-year-old on a permanent basis in the summer.

Lucas, who has started just three of Liverpool's 20 Premier League games this term, has revealed he is keeping his options open with a move later on in January still a possibility.

Brazilian insists he must "deal with the situation and keep working"

He told reporters that his situation is "not great" and explained: "It's not something I want for my future, to have not many games, but at this moment I have to deal with this and try to find a solution when I have the chance."

But Lucas - whose contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2018 - insisted that he must "be professional" and "think about the team" and regarding his future, says he will "see what is going to happen."

"I don't want this for my career, especially at my age. I'm not close to retiring and have many years ahead of me," he continued, declaring that "there are always rumours" but that "today the best place" at the minute is "Liverpool."

He admitted: "I cannot say about tomorrow. The manager has been very good to me and we have a very open relationship, so it's nothing I am worried about."

The Reds' No.21, who has made 327 appearances on Merseyside since signing from Gremio in 2007, insisted that as a player "you want to play" because they "get paid to play."

But he reiterated the importance of trying "to be professional" and to "help as much as I can" as well as taking the chances to play when they come because "that is the only thing I think everyone asks."

Lucas declared again that it is "not something I want" to not be playing regularly at this time in his career, but said that he must "deal with the situation and keep working."

It's been a special season and I will consider that when weighing up offers, says Lucas

Lucas has undergone a remarkable number of transformations to play regularly at Liverpool. He first arrived at the club as an attacking midfielder, but soon became moulded into a holding midfielder under Rafael Benitez.

At the very height of his remarkable development, Lucas' time at the club was cruelly derailed by an anterior cruciate ligament before problems with hamstring, ligament and groin injuries.

Yet though Lucas is keen to play regular football, he is aware of how difficult it would be to leave Liverpool after a decade - particularly with Klopp's side challenging for silverware this term.

He said that the "best place" for him to be at the minute is Liverpool, but noted how he could not say when would be the best place in "one week's time, one month's time or four months' time."

The Brazil international, who earned 24 caps between 2007 and 2013, said that he must "judge when something comes up if it is better."

He assured that he has no problems with Klopp and in fact declared he has "a very good relationship with the manager" - whom he tries "to help as much" as possible when he's involved.

Lucas added: "It has been a special season already and we have a chance to win trophies, and that's something I will consider as well [when it comes to moving]."