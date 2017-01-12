Slaven Bilic: Dimitri Payet wants to leave West Ham United

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic, has confirmed that star player Dimitri Payet wants to leave the Hammers, but revealed that the club will not sell the Frenchman.

Don't sell our best players

Payet has been the star man for Bilic's side since his move from Marseille last summer, with 15 goals and 17 assists and five awards at the club's player of the year awards.

His value increased with his performances with France at Euro 2016, but he has failed to follow that similar from which has coincided with the loss of form from the Hammers.

There have been numerous rumours of an exit from the London Stadium, and Bilic confirmed that he wants to leave the club but stated that he will remain in Stratford.

"We have said we don’t want to sell our best players," Bilic told the Guardian. "But Payet does not want to play for us. He wants to leave."

“He’s definitely our best player," he stated. "That’s why we gave him a long contract."

"We are not going to sell him," the coach stated. "This team, the staff, we gave him everything, we were always there for him."

"I feel let down. I feel angry," the Croatian admitted. "I spoke to the chairman and this is not a money issue."

"We aren't going to sell him not whatsoever," Bilic added. "It's not a money issue or anything. We want to keep our best players."

A change in attitude

This will come as a shock for many Hammers fans, with Payet been left on the bench during 5-0 defeat to Manchester City last Friday.

The Frenchman has stated he will not train with the side and will sit out Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace. Bilic confirmed that he expect's Payet to return, but insisted that he will not be part of the team until he changes his attitude.

"I expect from him to come back," he said. "To show commitment and determination to the team like the team has shown to him."

"He's probably been tapped up by some clubs or whatever," the coach admitted. "That is usual at this time of year."

"But until he changes his attitude," Bilic concluded. "He is out of the team and he's not going to train with us."

West Ham United will take on Crystal Palace at the London Stadium on Saturday, January 14 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.