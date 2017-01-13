Eddie Howe claims 'no discussions' with Chelsea over John Terry

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has spoken about the recent transfer rumours surrounding John Terry and has revealed that there have been no discussions yet with Chelsea over a move for the 36 year old.

The Chelsea captain has been strongly linked with a short-term loan move to the Vitality stadium, his contract with his current club Chelsea comes to an end in the summer and an extension to his contract looks unlikely.

Howe speaks on Terry rumours

Howe spoke to the Bournemouth Echo today and managed to leave the question of Terry unanswered as neither confirmed nor denied that the Cherries have any interest in the former England captain.

Howe revealed that there have been "no negotiations" with Chelsea over a deal involving Terry at all yet.

He spoke highly of Terry and said that,"I admire John Terry greatly as a footballer," revealing that Terry was one of his "favourite" central defenders that he "looked at" during his playing days. He also revealed that he always tried to "emulate" Terry's style in defending and tried to get "close" to the way he played football, in his prime.

However, Howe once again highlighted that there have been "no discussions" and "no meetings" with Chelsea to discuss a possible move for the Blues' captain.

Relationship with Chelsea is strong, says Howe

Nathan Akè joined the Cherries at the start of the season on loan and his impressive performances for Howe's side have led to him being re-called by Antonio Conte back to Chelsea to provide quality depth in defence as the Blues face a busy run of fixtures ahead until March.

When Howe was questioned about whether the club was looking to further improve relations with Chelsea, Howe said, "They haven't offered us anyone else. Hopefully, the relationship is strong and will grow."

He spoke about how the Cherries have taken a "couple of players" on loan from Chelsea in the past two seasons, citing Christian Atsu as an example, he also added that Chelsea are a club that the Cherries "respect immensely".

Howe praised the Chelsea academy and their player development team in saying that the Blues "develop their players well" and expressed that Bournemouth are keen to "enhance" that relationship between the two clubs in the future.

He also acknowledged the fact any transfer or loan deal is different from the other and said," it depends on the individual player you are talking about and what their path is.Hopefully, the two mirror between us and them".

The Daily Mail reported yesterday that there may yet be talks amongst the two clubs as Howe prepares to meet with Terry later this week to have a discussion.