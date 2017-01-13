Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip both back in full training ahead of United clash

Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip both came through full training sessions on their returns from respective injury lay-offs ahead of Sunday's trip to Manchester United.

The crucial pair were both involved as Jürgen Klopp's first-team trained at Melwood on Thursday morning after losing 1-0 to Southampton in the semi-final first leg of their EFL Cup clash the previous night.

Reds captain Henderson and centre-back Matip took part in the entire session, with it expected Klopp will restore the midfielder to his starting eleven at Old Trafford this weekend provided he suffers no repercussions from his training return.

The England international hasn't featured due to a heel injury that forced him off in the second-half of their New Year's Eve win over Manchester City but despite his period on the sidelines, should be prepared to come straight back into the manager's starting side.

Matip back but not expected to start at United

Defender Matip hasn't been involved for seven games in all competitions after picking up an ankle problem in the 2-2 draw with West Ham United at Anfield on December 11.

The 25-year-old only joined from Schalke in the summer on a free transfer but has made a huge impression in his first months on Merseyside.

However, unlike Henderson - Matip isn't expected to be risked by Klopp against Jose Mourinho's United, who have won their last nine games in all competitions. Instead, Ragnar Klavan and Dejan Lovren will keep their places in central defence.

Otherwise, Philippe Coutinho - despite lacking in match fitness - is expected to start for the first time since November 26. The No.10 was the Reds' most creative player although he only featured for half-an-hour in the defeat to Southampton in mid-week.

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will come back in for Loris Karius, although the German produced his best display for the club since signing in the summer at St Mary's Stadium.

Klopp has stuck with Mignolet as his No.1 since the aforementioned home draw with West Ham, in which Karius was unconvincing following a poor start to his time in the Premier League.