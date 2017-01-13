Morgan Schneiderlin: I wanted to do more for Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder, Morgan Schneiderlin has stated that he “wanted to do more” for the Red Devils after completing his move to Everton.

Thank you for the support

Optimism was high when Schneiderlin made the switch from the South Coast to Old Trafford in a £25million deal back in July 2015, however the 18 months since haven’t gone quite according to plan.

The Frenchman was in and out of the side, with just 47 appearances and the one goal in all competitions for United.

He completed his move to Goodison Park on Thursday, signing a four-year contract believed to be worth £20m with the potential to rise to £24m.

Schneiderlin took to social media to thank the United fans for their support, and stated that he wished he could have done more for the club: “I would like first to thanks all the fans of Manchester United for their support throughout the 18 months I spend with you.”

He added, "[My time at United] was very special, of course I wanted to do more for this football club. But it didn't happen for some reason. That I respect,"

Schneiderlin concluded: “Secondly I wish the very best for the future to all the players and all the staff of @manchesterunited.”

With a familiar face

This move will see the 27-year-old with his former coach Ronald Koeman, who worked together during their time at Southampton.

Schneiderlin praised his new manager, and stated that he was one of the main reasons for his move to the Toffees: “There is a manager in place here that I know. I know he can get the best out of me.”

The Frenchman explained, “I know his style and how he likes to play football. He was very good with me from the start and I enjoyed playing football under him.”

The 27-year-old stressed, “He was very good for me and, obviously, he was a massive player in his playing days and you can only learn from the best.”

He explained, “At Southampton he gave me some great advice to keep improving every day. It was a pleasure to work with him."

Manchester United will take on Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, January 15 with kick-off at 4pm GMT.