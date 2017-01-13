West Ham forward Manuel Lanzini aiming to haunt Crystal Palace again this weekend

West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini is hoping to continue his fine goalscoring form when the Hammers host 17th-place Crystal Palace at the London Stadium.

The Argentine attacker has scored three goals in as many games against Palace and will hope to help his team bounce back from successive Premier League defeats at the weekend.

The 23-year-old said: "It's amazing that I've scored three goals against Palace and I've been lucky enough to have done so, but I approach the games like I do any other game, and every game is important.

"I've been lucky enough to score three against them and they're probably fed up of playing against me! Let's hope [for another on Saturday]."

Manager Slaven Bilic labelled West Ham's 1-0 win against the Eagles in October as a turning point in their season.

However, the games that followed saw the Hammers go downhill once again as they failed to register a win until mid-December when they beat Burnley 1-0 at home.

So Bilic will undoubtedly be looking for a bigger and better turning point to push them into a comfortable league position this time around.

“This is a game that we need to win and it’s a very important one,” Lanzini said on about the importance of Saturday’s fixture, although admitted it would be a challenge for his side, adding: “But of course we know that it will be a tricky game.”

Reflecting on past performance - Palace

Lanzini admitted his side haven't started 2017 well but believes positives can be taken from their previous performance against Palace.

"The year hasn't started as we expected that it would, but of course we know that this can change and this game is the opportunity to do just that," he explained. "We're working very hard in training and we're full of confidence."

Looking back on their last clash with Palace, Lanzini recalled "a great goal" that "was a lovely piece of play building up to it involving lots of passing" before he "managed to score" from Aaron Cresswell's cross.

He added: "Overall it was a great performance as well. We played well as a team and put them under a lot of pressure and that's exactly how we would like to play [on Saturday]."

"On a personal level, of course I like scoring goals and helping the team win so I hope that we can have the same result as last time."

On the fans support and how that can help West Ham transform their misfortunes, Lanzini said: “Having the fans behind us is always very important and we know that they support us, and that motivates us.

"We know that if we play well, we will have their support and our confidence increases and we’ll be able to play better as a team.”

West Ham - Crystal Palace kicks off at London Stadium on Saturday afternoon at 15:00 GMT/3PM.