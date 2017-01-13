Butler and Hincks commit to Millwall

Millwall have been given a boost ahead of the Spring Series as both Ashlee Hincks and Jordan Butler have penned new deals that will keep then in London until 2018.

Ashlee Hincks

Club captain, Ashlee Hincks remained a driving force in the team throughout a mixed 2016 season but despite regular changes in personnel, Hincks always delivered on the pitch for the Lionesses and provided six goals and four assists during the season.

With a strong backbone of experience behind her, Hincks new deal will benefit her as much as it will the club and her teammates who can rely of her to lead by example. Well praised by her manager, Lee Burch, Hincks are by his own admission “been excellent” both on and off the pitch since he took the reins at the Den.

Jordan Butler

With Hincks locked into a new deal it only made sense for long-term Lionesses and vice-captain, Jordan Butler to pen a similar deal. Having come through the centre of excellence, Butler has been another key member of the team during Burch’s time in London.

Although coming back from a long-term injury in 2016, Butler still managed to make an impact during her time on the pitch, Burch particularly happy with her strong partnership with fellow defender Leighanne Robe. Keen to praise the leadership she’s shown too, like Hincks she remains an important figure off of the pitch as well as on.

With a one-off Spring Series before the break for the Euros and then the switch to the winter calendar with the 2017-18 season, Burch is aware of the challenges that will face his team and securing both Butler and Hincks speaks of the club’s intentions.

With two strong leaders on the pitch Burch can “build” on the strong end to the 2016 season he oversaw during his first months with Millwall. With a number of players coming and going the Lionesses boss knows that “stability will be key” for the team as they look to continue to grow and build over the year.