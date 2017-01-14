Rennes 0-1 PSG: Draxler Ligue 1 debut a success

PSG went within touching distance of league leaders Nice as the champions narrowly defeated Stade Rennais at Roazhon Park.

It was a dream Ligue 1 debut for PSG new boy Julian Draxler as it was his 39 minute strike which was the difference between the two sides.

It wasn't all plain sailing for Les Parisiens as Rennes put up a good fight, especially in the second half, and were unfortunate not to take a point from the tie.

A debut was also handed to Rennes' on-loan Lyon attacker Aldo Kalulu who had a decent game before being substituted midway through the second half.

PSG deservedly ahead in first half

The seats had barely been warmed in Roazhon Park before Edinson Cavani was through on goal but was unable to stab his effort on target.

Searching for his first goal in a couple of games, Cavani would be disappointed that his gilt-edged chance didn't give PSG the early lead.

Draxler and Blaise Matuidi tested Benoit Costil's handling skills as they both had drives from distance which forced the Rennes stopper to parry away from danger.

There was controversy involving Costil when his challenge on Marco Verratti inside the box resulted in the PSG man receiving a booking for simulation much to the bemusement of the Italian.

Although the penalty decision was debatable, PSG would think they got their just rewards when they went in front six minutes before the break.

Following a quick passing passage of play, Draxler was played through on the edge of the box, steadying himself, before slotting the ball into the bottom right corner.

Spirited Rennes not able to find the key opportunity

The second half took a while to produce many talking points with only a near post header from Lucas Moura being the best chance in the early proceedings.

The second bit of controversy followed when once again a PSG player was booked for diving in the box.

There was no doubt this time as replays showed Thiago Motta clearly went down without no contact from Costil.

As the final quarter of the game commenced, Rennes became more attacking and chances presented themselves.

Kamil Grosicki saw his volley go past the post and Wesley Saïd should have done better when the Pole teed him up in the middle of the box.

During the positive spell from the hosts, PSG could have hurt their opponents had Rabiot managed to score with his effort, only to be denied by Costil's heroics.

The final chance of the game fell to les rouges et noirs when Saïd had two shots blocked at point blank range by the scrambling PSG defence.

The result leaves Rennes without a win at home after two consecutive games after starting so strong, while PSG would have banked this as a winner as they search for their next title.