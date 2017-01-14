Swansea 0-4 Arsenal: Player ratings as Arsenal smash sorry Swans

Newly-appointed Swansea City manager Paul Clement suffered his first Premier League defeat in charge at the hands of a relentless Arsenal.

Despite good early possession, Swansea didn't create many opportunities and only one of their five first half efforts on goal were on target.

Arsene Wenger will be delighted with the way his side played, The Gunners were clinical in attack and remained solid defensively to earn only their seventh clean sheet of the season. Many believed this fixture to be a must win for Arsenal, and the north London club duly delivered.

Goalkeeper and defence

Petr Cech - 7 - A good performance from Cech. The 34-year-old shot stopper made a few smart saves late on to preserve his side's clean sheet.

Gabriel - 6 - Gabriel was once again deployed at right back in Hector Bellerin's absence and put in a sturdy enough display. Other than a poorly-timed square ball in the first half which enabled Nathan Dyer to get a shot on goal, Gabriel once again gave a good account of himself in a position which isn't natural to him.

Laurent Koscielny - 8 - Another display which adds substance to the theory that he may be the best centre back in the Premier League. The Frenchman, who recently signed a three year contract extension, didn't put a foot wrong and coped extremely well with the aerial threat presented by Fernando Llorente.

Shkodran Mustafi - 7 - The German international is still feeling his way back to full fitness following a month-long injury lay off. His passing out from the back has become somewhat of a secret weapon for Arsenal, and he helped his team once again with some accurate distribution.

Nacho Monreal - 7 - Competent in defence and a good outlet going forward, a typically selfless performance from one of Arsenal's more consistent players. Monreal was the victim of a few late challenges in the first half, some of which could've easily resulted in a yellow card. But the former Malaga man demonstrated nerves of steel to continue playing his game despite some rough treatment.

Midfield

Granit Xhaka - 7 - Xhaka is in the process of establishing himself as an Arsenal starter, and his performance today will have gone some way to convince Wenger that he is the man for the role. Xhaka broke up several Swansea attacks with well-timed interceptions and his passing was once again of a very high standard.

Aaron Ramsey - 6.5 - Another player who is playing his way into full fitness, Ramsey perhaps should've scored after collecting a brilliantly disguised pass from Alexis in the Swansea penalty area, which resulted in Lukasz Fabianski making a good save. The 26-year-old did however put in a good defensive shift and made several good runs from deep, keeping fit and getting a run of games will be the objective for Ramsey now.

Mesut Ozil - 8 - Back from illness and back to subtly pulling the strings for Arsenal. As well as his blocked header leading to Olivier Giroud's opening goal, he ensured his team were a constant threat in attack with excellent passing through the lines. Arsenal fans will no doubt be hoping he puts pen to paper soon and a certain Chilean follows suit.

Attack

Alexis Sanchez - 8.5 - Whether up front or out wide, Alexis is a legitimate game changer and is indispensable to The Gunners. His strike against Swansea takes his tally to 14 Premier League goals for the season, including eight goals in his last nine starts.

Alex Iwobi - 9 - An excellent game from a young man who seems to be growing in confidence on a weekly basis. He played a pivotal role in Arsenal's second goal which essentially killed the game, and also claimed an assist for Kyle Naughton's own goal. Iwobi is looking more and more at home in an Arsenal shirt, which will come as a delight to Arsenal fans who get to witness a local boy making an impact.

Olivier Giroud - 8 - Giroud's form is key to Arsenal's mini-resurgence after defeats against Everton and Manchester City. The 30-year-old now has nine goals in his last nine starts after his opener against The Swans. His value to Arsenal cannot be underestimated.

Substitutes

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 - Didn't influence the game as effectively as he usually does from the bench.

Lucas Perez - 4 - Perez can count himself unlucky not to have started against Swansea. Be that as it may, he didn't see a great deal of the ball after replacing Ozil with ten minutes of normal time remaining.

Danny Welbeck - 5 - Also entered the fray with ten minutes remaining, will be delighted to have got more minutes under his belt as he continues his return from a lengthy knee injury.