Hull City 3-1 AFC Bournemouth : Player ratings from the KCOM as Cherries fall prey to the Tigers

AFC Bournemouth continued their struggles to get victories away from home as they fell to a 3-1 loss at the KCOM stadium against Hull City in Hull's new manager Marco Silva's first game in the Premier League.

The Cherries made the best start possible to the game when Henry Maguire brought down Ryan Fraser with an ill-timed tackle and the referee blew the whistle for a penalty for the away side, the resulting spot-kick was expertly dispatched by Junior Stanislas to make it 1-0 within the first five minutes of the game.

After conceding the first goal, Bournemouth were happy to relax and keep the ball and their over-confidence later led to them conceding an equaliser, Abel Hernandez converted a brilliant cross into the box from Andy Robertson to make it 1-1.

The Tigers completed their comeback later in the game and finished the game 3-1 thanks to another goal from Hernandez and an own goal from Tyrone Mings.

How did Howe's men performed in the game?

Artur Boruc (5/10) - The Polish international made his 100th appearance in the Premier League but couldn't mark the occasion with a clean-sheet as he was unable to stop Silva's players from scoring past him.

Adam Smith (4.5/10) - The hard-working Smith returned to his natural position at full-back as Simon Francis was out suspended for this one. Smith was his usual energetic self and made a few good contributions to the attacking chances his side created, although he was rash in his decision making as he conceded a few too many fouls during the game.

Simon Cook (5/10) - The Cherries captain had a quiet game and was hardly the reliable presence he's always been alongside the likes of Francis and Nathan Ake. He struggled alongside the inexperienced Mings as both the centre-backs seem to have struggled.

Tyrone Mings(3/10) - It was a debut in the Premier League for the first time for the young Mings. The defender was caught out of position many a time and also was far too careless to deal with the threat of Hernandez looming on him, a miserable day all in all for the young Englishman.

Charlie Daniels (5/10) - The experienced full-back had a decent game but never contributed much in a defensive sense, pressed on looking for the equaliser, late in the game.

Andrew Surman(5/10) - The South Africa-born midfielder had a quiet game in the middle of the park alongside dynamic players including the likes of Harry Arter and Ryan Fraser who were working non stop for as long as they were on the pitch.

Harry Arter (5/10) - Couldn't direct the rhythm of the midfield like he usually has done this season, had no real end product to his work-rate apart from a few pops at goal which were comfortably handled by Hull's goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Jack Wilshere (5.5/10) - Wilshere was at his frustrating best in the game, he was the catalyst of some brilliant passages of play for the Cherries, but was also very lazy and lackadaisical in some of his passes which led to him often being overrun in midfield.

Junior Stanislas (5/10) - Stanislas got his side off to the best start possible when he dispatched his penalty to make the score 1-0, but after that the winger struggled to provide much in an attacking sense and was left defending alongside Smith, who dropped far too deep into the box to cover any attacks coming from the right.

Ryan Fraser(6/10) - Fraser was once again Bournemouth's best performer as he has done in recent games, his terrifying pace was always in the back of the mind of Maguire and he threatened time and again on the counter, it was his direct run into the box that gave the Cherries the penalty in the first place.

Benik Afobe (4/10) - A poor outing from Afobe, which belied the standards he set for himself early on in his Bournemouth career, never looked comfortable while playing and rarely threatened the Hull goal, he was substituted early in the second half after a forgetful day on the pitch.

The substitutes

Callum Wilson(5/10) - Wilson was brought on by Howe as an attempt to disrupt Hull with his pace along with Joshua King, however the Cherries top scorer failed to provide much as a threat and ended the second half with the taste of defeat.

Joshua King (5/10) - King's introduction to the game gave the Hull defence a little bit to worry about, with his pace and direct approach to attacking much like Fraser himself. However, for all the threat, King failed to provide any real end product.

Marc Pugh (5/10) - Pugh was a last-resort measure from Howe to spark a comeback and the Englishman did try his best to do so, provided a few decent crosses and always looked to cut inside and threaten the Hull defence.