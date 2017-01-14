Jürgen Klopp: We won't make January signings just because people are obsessed with transfers

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has made it clear that the Reds will not be active in the transfer market for any players amidst all the "obsession" that surrounds transfers in English football.

The club has been linked with many attackers of late, given the absence of Sadio Manè for a vital part of the season, as the Senegalese international prepares to take part in the African Cup of Nations with his country.

It is not so simple, says Klopp

Given the fact that the Reds have only three attackers to choose from after Manè's departure, there have been a few forwards linked with the club including the likes of Julian Brandt and Quincy Promes to name a few.

Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi are the only forwards available for selection for Klopp, as the Reds approach the busiest part of the fixtures in their schedule for the season.

However, it seems as though Klopp is not bothered with the current situation in his squad and has highlighted the fact that the club won't "automatically" be active just because the transfer window has opened.

Klopp spoke with Sky Sports on the matter and commented on the transfer culture in English football and said that it is an "obsession" to sign players as soon as the window opens. He then explained, "If we have the right player and they are already world class then why not? People think like this, but it is not that simple."

The German tactician then acknowledged that the team "really need to get better " and get better as "a group" rather than growing individually, working towards an over-all improvement.

Klopp reassured fans about any impending transfers and said, "For sure a lot of things will happen in the summer to strengthen the squad, but for now in this moment, if the right player is available we will do it, but if not it makes no sense."

Klopp thinks squad is too strong

The Reds sit second on the Premier league table and face a test to go further into the EFL Cup as well as the FA Cup as recent results in both domestic competitions have affected the club's good run of form so far in the season.

Going into Sunday's clash with arch-rivals Manchester United, Klopp believes that his title-chasing team is well-tuned and the overall strength of the squad makes it difficult to make any additions in the winter transfer window.

Klopp once again stated the club's stance on any transfer activity in this window and said that, "If you tell me the right players now we shall bring them in but if you bring a player in the winter, you need to do it for the summer too".

Klopp refuses to spend just for the sake of spending and said that the club cannot just buy "any player" and expressed that his current crop of players are "too good" and that the squad is "too strong".