Blues back on track, insists Matic

Nemanja Matic has challenged his Chelsea colleagues to push on with their title charge following a return to winning ways against Premier League champions Leicester on Saturday.

Unlikely hero Marcos Alonso stole the headlines with a brace six minutes into either half, before in-form winger Pedro added a late third following great link-up play with Willian.

The win saw Antonio Conte's side move seven points clear of Tottenham Hotspur, who recently ended the Blues' record-equalling 13 game winning streak, at the top of the table.

Victory no plain sailing

Matic, who has built a formidable midfield partnership with former Foxes workhorse N'Golo Kanté this season, insists that Chelsea are back on the right path towards regaining the title that they lost in the 2015/16 campaign.

But leaving the King Power Stadium with all three points was no easy feat, the Serb told Chelsea's official website.

'The 3-0 result makes it look like an easy game, but on the pitch it was very hard," said Matic.

Adding that he's "happy for the team because we played very well," Matic spoke about Leicester's strengths saying "they [Leicester] have very fast players up front. They wait for our mistakes, so we waited for the second goal and after that it was easier for us; not easy, but easier to play and to find the third one."

The midfielder was also quick to praise wing-back Alonso, only the third Chelsea defender ever to score two goals in a Premier League game, for his man-of-the-match display.

"It was a great performance, I'm very happy for him and for the team. He almost scored the third one, but the most important thing is the three points. That puts pressure on the teams behind us and to continue like this is good."

With a home tie against relegation strugglers Hull City next up for the league leaders, Matic realises the importance of regaining momentum for a tough round of fixtures with games against Liverpool and Arsenal just around the corner.

"It was important for us to go back on the same road that we were before Tottenham, against a very good team that is physical and strong."