Watford must carry on, says Sebastian Prodl

Watford defender Sebastian Prodl believes it was a case of two points dropped rather than a point gained against Middlesbrough at the weekend.

The Hornets were held to a goalless draw at Vicarage Road as they paid their respect to former manager Graham Taylor, who passed away last week.

Walter Mazzarri’s side were left frustrated after chances went begging throughout the game, and are now looking to get back into good form like they had at the beginning of the Italian’s reign.

Disappointment after goalless draw

Prodl was full of praise for the send-off Taylor received, but was left thwarted after the Hornets failed to capitalise on key chances in the game.

“It was disappointing,” he told watfordfc.com. “I think it’s two points lost, especially in the second-half as we created some good chances and had some good opportunities."

Tom Cleverley, who completed his loan move to Watford a day before the game, came on in the second-half and had a chance to mark his second debut for the club in style.

Captain Troy Deeney and Etienne Capoue also went close, but Mazzarri was left frustrated once again after his side dropped more points in the league.

Taylor received fantastic send-off

Austrian centre-half Prodl reflected on the afternoon when a packed Vicarage Road paid their respects to one of the clubs greatest managers.

He said: “I think you saw today (Saturday) how the crowd reacted after Graham Taylor’s death that he really made a big impact for this club.

“Everybody was sad but everybody was happy with his memories. I think it was a great tribute for him.”

The Hornets have slipped to 14th in the league after a poor run of form over the last couple of months.

Mazzarri will take his side to face Bournemouth on the south coast on Saturday afternoon with the side sitting seven points above the relegation zone.