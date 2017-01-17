Mousset to be allowed to leave on loan by AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth's Lys Mousset has been tipped to leave the club on loan to gain first-team experience elsewhere as the French youngster remains frustrated on the fringes of the squad.

The news emanating from French media outlets suggest that Mousset has been given permission to leave the Cherries on loan to get some regular football, Ligue 1 looking his most likely destination.

Mousset was signed by manager Eddie Howe from French side Le Havre AC in the summer of 2016, amidst interest from a host of big clubs including the likes of Tottenham Hotspur as well as Spanish giants Sevilla.

Mousset given permission for loan move

The 19-year-old's youth development was at Le Havre, where other prominent Frenchmen also began their careers, Paul Pogba and Dimitri Payet both took their first steps in the world of football at Le Havre.

His goal scoring exploits in Ligue 2 caught the eye of manager Howe when he decided to step in and sign up the youngster, whose 6.5 million pound fee was the highest the club had ever paid for a player in their history.

However, things haven't been smooth on the pitch for Mousset as he has struggled to recreate his form in the French second division, which has also resulted in him not getting many chances to perform for the team, starting just one game so far this season and making five appearances overall in all competitions.

This has consequently led to rumours linking him with a move away from the club, with France's L'Equipe suggesting that clubs in Ligue 1 are interested in signing the highly rated talent.

Bastia and Montpellier in contact with Mousset

Mousset's availability has alerted a few clubs already in the French league and according to reports, SC Bastia and Montpellier HSC are interested in bringing the player back to France.

Both clubs are struggling in mid-table as Bastia are just above the relegation zone and looking to improve their team's performances of late, the club's leading goalscorer Enzo Crivelli has been responsible for the points they've earned and the club hopes that with Mousset's signing, the burden can be reduced on Crivelli, however it looks unlikely that the youngster will move to Corsica.

Former Ligue 1 champions Montpellier are sitting 12th in the table and although they have goalscorers across their team, it seems as though manager Frédéric Hantz wants to add some extra quality and also increase competition for places amongst the players, the club is reportedly in regular contact with Mousset as they attempt to lure the youngster with a loan move.