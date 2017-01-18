McGregor and Ter Horst shipped out on loan by Hull City

Allan McGregor and Johan Ter Horst have been sent out on loan by new Hull City manager Marco Silva, as the pair at opposite stages of their career set out to gain some valuable minutes on the pitch.

Neil Warnock's Cardiff snap up McGregor for the remainder of the season

34-year old McGregor was a regular for the Tigers in three seasons, after joining from Turkish side Besiktas following over a decade playing for Rangers. After just passing a century of appearances for Hull, McGregor was struck down with a back injury that required surgery at the end of last season's Championship campaign.

The outcome was a substantial period on the sidelines for the former Scottish international, causing him to fall behind Eldin Jakupovic and David Marshall in the pecking order. McGregor will be keen to get back onto the pitch after a 16-year career that has often seen him as a first team regular. With new club Cardiff City struggling in 18th at the lower end of the Championship, McGregor could be called on immediately to help the Bluebirds push away from the relegation zone.

York call on Ter Horst to fire them up the table

In comparison, 21-year old striker Johan Ter Horst is only just setting out on his football journey. The Under-23 regular came to Hull's attention three seasons ago when he netted 26 goals in one campaign for Folkstone Invicta in the Ryman League Divison One South.

With York City sitting bottom of the National League, the Minstermen will be hoping the diminutive figure can fire them to safety. A good spell could also see Ter Horst earn a contract with York before his Hull deal draws to a close in the summer. The speedy striker previously spent a short time training with Lincoln City as he looks towards a new chapter in his career.