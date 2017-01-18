David Moyes left "really disappointed" as threadbare Sunderland kncoked out of the FA Cup

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes declared himself "very disappointed" after the Black Cats crashed out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 defeat to Burnley in their third-round replay.

Found it difficult

The Black Cats went into this match hopeful of a place in the fourth round, having disappointed in both the first-leg and Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.

Moyes's side had their chances, but goals from Sam Vokes and Andre Gray saw them crash out. There was praise for George Honeyman on his first start of the season, but Moyes stated his overall disappointment with the result.

“I’m really disappointed because we are threadbare at the moment,” Moyes told safc.com. “We’ve gone again with a team that we were hoping to win with."

"But we have found it difficult against Burnley in all our games," he stated. “George played well, though."

"He trains with the first-team every day," the Scotsman stressed. "He is around the first-team all the time."

“He is at an age where he can come in and handle it," Moyes added. "I thought George was a plus for us tonight.”

Shouldn't be out for too long

Saturday's defeat saw yet another blow to Moyes first-team selection, with it been confirmed that Jack Rodwell had suffered medial ligament damage against Mark Hughes' men.

With players injured in the long-term and on international duty, Sunderland could potentially have 12 players out for Saturday's trip to West Brom but Moyes was hopeful that Rodwell would make a swift recovery.

"Jack had a medial ligament injury," Moyes confirmed to Sky Sports. "He was scanned on Monday after getting it in the game on Saturday."

"The scan has not come up with anything," he said. "I'm hoping that it shouldn't keep Jack out too long."

"He's just beginning to get a couple of games under his belt," the 53-year-old stated. "To have Jack out (against Burnley) was a blow."

"They thought that he'd opened his medial ligament," the coach stressed. "So the scan has not shown a great deal."

Moyes concluded: "We're hopeful that he might just have to stay off it for a week or so and let's see how he is."

Sunderland AFC will take on West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Saturday, January 21 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.