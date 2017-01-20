Spurs battle back from two goals behind to earn a point in a brilliant game at the Etihad Stadium

Well that brings an end to a brilliant game at the Etihad Stadium between two very good teams. In the end, City will see it as two points lost after going two goals in front but Spurs showed why they are so good and managed to get a point in the end. That brings to an end to today's game, I hope you have enjoyed our coverage. I have been Brandon Sayer and until next time have a good evening.

90+4' - The referee has blown his whistle to end the game. Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

90' - The referee has decided to add on four minutes at the end of the second half.

90' - Manchester City substitution: Silva is replaced by Fabian Delph.

86' - Victor Wanyama receives a yellow card for a late tackle on Sergio Aguero.

84' - Manchester City substitution: Clichy is replaced by John Stones.

83' - Jesus almost scores with his first touch after a brilliant cross from De Bruyne found the the striker on debut but his header went just over the bar.

82' - Manchester City substitution: Sterling is replaced by Gabriel Jesus.

79' - Tottenham substitution: Dembele is replaced by Moussa Sissoko.

77' - Goal for Spurs! Son has equalised for the visitors. A brilliant team move from Spurs ended with a lovely flick from Kane into the path of Son, who stroked the ball into the back of the net. Is the scoring over yet?

76' - Sterling was played through on goal but saw his shot well saved by Lloris, who stood up tall to keep the ball out of the net.

64' - Tottenham substitution: Alderweireld is replaced by Harry Winks.

58' - Goal for Spurs! Dele Alli gets one back for the visitors. A brilliant move from Spurs ended with Walker producing a wonderful cross into the path of the midfielder, who headed the ball home. Fantastic response from the visitors to going 2-0 down.

54' - Goal for City! Kevin de Bruyne doubles the hosts lead. Hugo Lloris dropped the ball after a cross from Raheem Sterling and De Bruyne placed the ball into an empty net. Is that game over? Spurs are all over the place.

51' - Dele Alli receives a yellow card for a push on Otamendi. Otamendi also yellow carded for his reaction.

49' - Goal for City! Leroy Sane gives the hosts the lead. A long ball was played through to the winger and Lloris missed his header which left Sane with an empty net to give Guardiola's side the lead.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

Tottenham substitution: Wimmer is replaced by Son.

The hosts will wonder how they are not in the lead at half time given how many good chances they have missed. On the other hand, Spurs have been really poor throughout and will be very happy to go into half time on level terms. Will the same pattern continue into the second half? Stay tuned to find out in a few minutes time to find out.

45+2' - The referee blows his whistle for half time. Manchester City 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur.

45+2' - Alexander Kolarov receives a yellow card for deliberately bringing down Kane, who was on the counter attack.

45' - The referee has decided to add on two minutes at the end of the first half.

37' - City should have scored yet again! A brilliant move from the hosts ended with Aguero forcing Lloris into making a big save. Spurs just haven't got going as of yet.

34' - Leroy Sane has City's next big chance and he should have done so much better as he headed the ball well wide after a sublime cross from Silva.

32' - Wanyama has Spurs's first shot of the game from a long way out but it went miles over the bar.

27' - Kevin de Bruyne dsipossessed Dier just outside his own box and had a shot which went just wide of the goal with Lloris at full stretch and worried about it going into the net.

21' - Zabaleta goes within a whisker of giving the hosts the lead as his left footed shot from outside the box just went wide of the goal.

20' - David Silva forces Hugo Lloris into making a fantastic save from 25 yards out. Brilliant from the Frenchman.

13' - Eric Dier is next to receive a yellow card for a pull on Aguero's shirt. The hosts are starting to get on top in the game.

12' - Kevin Wimmer is the first player to go into the referee's notebook after a tug back on Zabaleta.

11' - Just as Zabaleta was about to put the ball into the net, Alderweireld made a game saving tackle to put the defender off.

7' - Both teams have made their intentions clear from the start of the game but are yet to make a really good chance to score so far.

1' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on!

Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Vorm, Trippier, Davies, Carter-Vickers, Winks, Sissoko, Son.

Manchester City substitutes: Caballero, Kompany, Fernando, Nolito, Delph, Stones, G. Jesus.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Wimmer, Rose, Wanyama, Dembélé, Eriksen, Dele, Kane.

Manchester City starting XI: Bravo; Zabaleta, Otamendi, Kolarov, Clichy; Toure; Sane, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling; Aguero.

The team news is in from the Etihad Stadium. Stay tuned as we bring it to you next!

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 4:30PM GMT but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) Lloris; Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Rose; Wanyama, Dembele; Son. Alli, Eriksen, Kane.

Manchester City predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) Bravo; Sagna, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy; Fernando, Toure; Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling; Aguero.

The visitors will also be without a couple of players for the game. Erik Lamela remains on the sidelines with a hip injury with no date set for his return. Jan Vertonghen will also miss the game after injuring his ankle ligaments in last weeks game against West Brom. Overall though, Pochettino is likely to not make any changes to the starting lineup given the good run the team is on.

In terms of team news ahead of the game, the hosts will be without Fernandinho due to suspension and Ilkay Gundogan due to injury. Fernando is also a fitness doubt ahead of the game but Vincent Kompany, who has been out injured since November, could be included in the matchday squad this weekend. Gabriel Jesus could also make his debut following his move to the hosts during the January transfer window.

Spurs will have good memories of going to the Etihad Stadium after last season's 2-1 victory. Kane gave the Lilywhites the lead early in the second half of the game before Kelechi Iheanacho equalised for City. Christian Eriksen though scored seven minutes before the end of the game to give Spurs a rare win in Manchester in the last few years.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, on the other hand, will be looking to make it seven consecutive wins in all competitions since their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United back in December. Their latest win came last weekend when they defeated West Bromwich Albion 4-0 at White Hart Lane with Harry Kane scoring a hattrick.

Pep Guardiola's side will also be looking to make a huge statement this weekend after their humiliating 4-0 loss against Everton at Goodison Park which saw them fall out of the top four for the first time this season.

It is especially important for City being the home team as they will be looking to avenge their 2-0 defeat at White Hart Lane back in October with the goals that day being scored by Dele Alli and an Alexander Kolarov own goal.

This game is huge for both teams given how tight it is between second place and sixth place in the table. Going into the game Spurs sit in second place in the table on 45 points while City sit in fifth place on 42 points so a win for either team this weekend would be huge going into the final stretch of the season.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the Premier League match held at the Etihad Stadium between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Kick-off at the Etihad Stadium is set for 17:30GMT, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.