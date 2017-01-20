Walter Mazzarri rules out bringing back Steven Berghuis from loan

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri has said that winger Steven Berghuis will not be brought back early from his loan spell with Feyenoord.

The Dutch international is on a season-long loan with the side, however, the Hornets have the option to recall the player whenever they want.

Mazzarri’s side is hampered with injuries at the moment, and the Italian is looking to bring in recruitments this transfer window.

Mazzarri won’t be bringing back winger yet

The first of which was Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley on loan, and they are now on the verge of completing the signing of Fiorentina forward Mauro Zarate.

Bringing Berghuis back to Vicarage Road early would help with the injury problems to the squad, but the former Inter Milan boss insisted that this will not happen.

“If there was the possibility for Berghuis to come back here then I think they would have told me,” he told the Watford Observer.

“When I came here at the beginning it was Berghuis that wanted to go on loan, so I didn’t even have a lot of time to evaluate the player.”

Berghuis to remain with Feyenoord this season

The wide man first made a name for himself in his three years with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, where he scored 20 goals in his 74 appearances for the club.

He signed for the Hornets back in 2015, but has only made nine appearances since his move, which brought about his loan spell to Feyenoord last summer.

Berghuis, who has scored four goals in 13 games this season, has been impressive so far and has helped to propel Feyenoord to the top of the Eredivisie.

The winger has played for Netherlands at Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 and has made five appearances for the senior side since making his debut last year.

However, Mazzarri seems keen on letting his loan spell continue until the end of the season to let the player progress further.