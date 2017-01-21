Chelsea 2-0 Hull City: As it happened
MAN OF THE MATCH I feel inclined to side with Martin Tyler and Co. on naming Diego Costa the main man today. After the week he's had, along with the supporters, it would have really put their minds at rest that he just did his job, and so well, too. Whatever happens to Costa at the end of the season (or, in January), he will have always have a place in Chelsea fans' hearts.

Hull City sit 19th, level on points with Crystal Palace, one point off bottom and two from safety. They weren't terrible today, quite the opposite, but quality and confidence showed between the two sides and there was nothing they, or anybody, could do to stop Chelsea at the moment. 

In the least surprising result of the season so far, Chelsea defeat Hull and move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, winning 14 of their last 15 fixtures. Diego Costa is settled once again, scoring his 52nd Chelsea goal in 100 appearances. All is good at Stamford Bridge again.

FULL TIME: Chelsea 2-0 Hull City

90+3' - As we head towards the 13th minute of collective stoppage time this evening, the result looks a formality for Chelsea now. Sky Sports' commentary team name Diego Costa as their man of the match.

FOUR MINUTES ADDED TIME

87' - Oumar Niasse, who is on for Curtis Davies, really  comes close with a volley at Courtois from six yards out but Chelsea man again delivers when needed. 

83' - Costa so close to a second! Fabregas breaks away during a counter-attack and slides through his compatriot but Costa is denied by a brilliant low Jakupovic save, before he's replaced, to a standing ovation, by Michy Batshuayi. 

81' - Too easy. Cesc Fabregas sends in a dinked free-kick to the far post, where Gary Cahill can easily rise highest and poke home a header. It was coming, and it's game over.

GOAL! CHELSEA 2-0 Hull City (Cahill, 81)

74' - Abel Hernandez, the man touted as a crucial asset for Hull in the build-up to this game, is replaced, after a quiet afternoon, by Adama Diomande.

70' - Creative midfielders Eden Hazard and Pedro make way for Cesc Fabregas and Willian - who scored the last time these two sides met.

64' - Courtois made to sweat again, Michael Dawson being the man behind the shot with a close-range volley going just wide of the near post.

55' - A nice moment for some off the field respect, where Carl O'Brien, former Chelsea groundsman who died this week, is acknowledged by the Stamford Bridge faithful with a touching minute's applause.

51' - David Meyler with the first real chance of the second half, he tests Courtois with a very powerful strike from distance but the Belgian, who's had little to do so far, does well to keep it out. At the other end, Costa wins a corner.

SECOND HALF KICK-OFF

It's been a very comfortable, albeit slightly tense, first half in West London as the home side tried determinedly to find an opening goal against a resilient, organised Hull defence and eventually there was a breakthrough, but it took 50 minutes.

HALF-TIME

45+6' - Seriously. Who else? Diego Costa stands firm in the box to plant Victor Moses' low cross into the corner, celebrating with a "Who's laughing now?" to the Shed supporters.

GOAL! CHELSEA 1-0 Hull City (Costa, 45+6') 

45+5' - N'Golo Kante is so nearly the man to break the deadlock, narrowing missing Marcos Alonso's low cross to the near post.

45' - The Arsenal game saw two penalties scored in seven minutes of injury time earlier, but here we have nine.

42' - Out of nowhere, defender Harry Maguire unleashes a low fizzer at Courtois which the Belgian does well to parry and Hull win the corner.

40' - The same man has the ball in the nets minute later but it's about 10 seconds after the linesman raised his offside flag. Still greeting with cheers for the Spaniard. They love him here.

35' - Diego Costa fails to control a shot and it runs out for a goal kick but he's immediately coaxed with a corresponding chant of "DIeeeego!" from the Shed End.

30' - Last week's brace scorer almost has the first one here, with Marcos Alonso's deflected shot under pressure catching Jakupovic off-guard and the Bosnian stopper needs his fingertips to save it. Pedro then has appeals for a penalty waved away as he goes down following an alleged push in the back. It was a bit soft, if I'm honest. But it's all Chelsea here!

24' - We're back underway, our thoughts go out to Mason. His side have started well, though, winning a couple of corners.