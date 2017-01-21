"Great servant" Rooney congratulated on Manchester United record by Sir Alex Ferguson

Wayne Rooney was congratulated by former-manager Sir Alex Ferguson after becoming Manchester United's all-time top goalscorer on Saturday afternoon with 250 goals.

Having equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's record of 249 goals, that has stood for 40 years, against Reading in the FA Cup two weeks ago, Rooney finally surpassed Charlton with a wonderful curled free-kick that snatched a point for Jose Mourinho's side at Stoke City.

Rooney becomes Manchester United's record goalscorer

His free-kick at the Bet365 Stadium was not the first time he has saved United's blushes. Many of those occasions came under Sir Alex Ferguson, who signed Rooney as a teenager from Everton and saw him combine fantastically with a plethora of elite forwards like Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez in the 2008 UEFA Champions League winning season.

Although the pair of Ferguson and Rooney fell out in 2010 over a transfer request from the Englishman, and never made up, Ferguson was full of praise for the new record-holder.

Ferguson congratulates Rooney

"I would like to say huge congratulations to Wayne on reaching this milestone," Ferguson said in a statement on ManUtd.com.

"It is no mean feat to score so many goals and he breaks a record that has stood for over 40 years," the Scotsman said. "Wayne thoroughly deserves his place in the history books of this great club and I am sure that he will go on to score many more goals."

Ferguson "delighted" for "great servant" Rooney

Ferguson managed a great number of elite strikers in his 27 years at Old Trafford, some of football's best ever in Eric Cantona, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Robin van Persie. None could do what Rooney has done.

Finishing off on a more personal note, Ferguson said, "Well done Wayne, I am absolutely delighted for you, you have been a great servant to this club and long may it continue."