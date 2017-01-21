Romania 1-7 Netherlands: Sarina Wiegman pleased with positive result

After their comprehensive 7-1 win over Romania, VAVEL spoke to the new Netherlands head coach, Sarina Wiegman about the match and what it means in the long-run up to Euro 2017.

Improved second-half

Although it’s hard to fully assess a team at their point of the year against a team ranked three times below them, Romania kept it tight in the first-half but Wiegman was happy with the final outcome, “At the end it’s a pretty good match for us, we started okay but we weren’t at our best and e conceded which wasn’t good. All the players want to do their best and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t but during the break we said we just need to get our game at a much higher level, as it isn’t the level that suits us.”

She continued, “So we got our game to a higher speed and increased our possession after the break and it’s very nice for Jill [Roord] and the team that she comes and her first touch is a goal.” The upcoming Euros have given women’s football fans around the world something to look forward to this summer, but none more so that in Holland where the tournament will be taking place.

Relying heavily on her bench throughout the match to keep the personnel on the pitch fresh it’s clear, Wiegman is fully focused on the upcoming tournament, “We have a little winter break in Holland and most of the players who play outside of the Netherlands haven’t played recently so we consider that with how long we gave some of them against Romania. Because we want everyone at their best on the pitch so they’ll be ready and fully-fit for July 16.”



Although having been around the team for a few years as assistant coach, this game was the first of her full reign – the Dutch centurion having previously been interim boss too – and Wiegman is pleased with what she’s seen from the team already this camp, “There were certain emphasises we wanted to work on during the week in training and I think everyone understands what it is we want to do and what I want from them. But when it comes to playing matches it’s all about decision making and recognising what you need to do to be successful in your passing or movement.”

All eyes on Utrecht

Whilst a 7-1 scoreline against any team should be taken with a grain of salt, the Dutch coach sees the result as a solid building block for the year, “I’m pleased with the result, although we weren’t up against one of the top top European teams it’s an important win at this stage of our preparations.”

Maybe not one of the favourites to win the competition, Wiegman is sure her team will give the crowd something to cheer about, the team and coach with high ambitions to progress in the tournament: “We’re just so happy to be playing in our own country and we know we have a very talented and ambitious team, first we have to get through the group stages but we want to win all the games, just like everyone else."

She concluded, "We know there’ll be pressure on us and that we’ll be up against some very strong teams but we’re going to take it match by match.”