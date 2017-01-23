Arsene Wenger charged with misconduct by FA despite apology

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for his reaction to a penalty the Gunners received in the 93rd minute of their dramatic win over Burnley this weekend.

His team's game with the Clarets on Sunday saw a hugely entertaining end with late drama once again following their clash at Turf Moor earlier in the season. Jon Moss had to make several key decisions during the game, among them was one he took during injury time to send Wenger off in response to his reaction to Burnley being given a penalty.

Misconduct

The Frenchman initially refused to go down the tunnel after being sent off, as he pushed fourth official Anthony Taylor in frustration as Arsenal looked set to drop more points in their pursuit of the title.

Ultimately Arsenal went on to win the game thanks to Alexis Sanchez's penalty deep into injury time, but Wenger is set to face a lengthy touchline ban. He has until 6pm on Thursday 26th January to respond to the charge issued by the FA, who are expected to take matters further.

The FA issued a statement regarding Wenger, saying he allegedly used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official. The statement also read that his alleged behaviour in the tunnel, when he pushed the fourth official can also be classified as misconduct.

Wenger issues apology

The way Arsenal's season has gone so far it is unsurprising that Wenger lost his discipline when the penalty was given. Such are the games that haven't gone the Gunners way over the past month that there was bound to be a big frustration when it looked like Arsenal had blown it again.

However on reflection, Wenger clearly wishes he hadn't reacted in quite the manner he did, "I regret everything. I should have shut up, gone in and gone home, basically. I apologise for that," the Gunners manager said after the game.

However the decision from referee Moss wasn't exactly clear to Wenger who said he wasn't sure sure where he'd been told to go, "I didn’t know if I was sent to the stands but I was sent out. I thought I could watch it from the corridor," he said.

Sean Dyche also went straight up to the fourth official when Arsenal's penalty was given, something that perhaps gives Wenger an added frustration that he was sent off in the manner he was. "I said something that you hear every day in football, but overall nine times out of 10, you’re not sent to the stands for that. But if I am, I am - and I should have shut up completely", Wenger said.

It is not yet known how long Wenger's potential ban will be once the FA come to a definitive verdict, but it is possible he could miss Arsenal's trip to Chelsea in two weekends time. His absence could be a huge miss for the Gunners who are aiming to reduce the gap to Antonio Conte's side at the top of the Premier League.