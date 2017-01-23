Manchester United loan watch: Pereira scores free-kick goal as Henderson talks of Grimsby extension

Andreas Pereira scored a Ronaldinho-esque free-kick for Granada while Dean Henderson made a superb save from one for Grimsby Town in a good weekend for Manchester United's loanees.

Henderson has endeared himself greatly to the Grimsby support with a number of outstanding saves for the League Two. Having been used solely as back-up goalkeeper for the first half of the season, new manager Marcus Bignot gave the Englishman his debut on Boxing Day. Saturday's 2-0 win against Notts County was Henderson's fourth clean sheet in only six games.

Henderson's loan runs out at end of January

Aware of a lack of playing time for Henderson, Man United initially only extended his loan for a month, until the end of January, when it was previously set to expire. Games have continued to be given to the youngster, who Grimsby fans have been thoroughly impressed with. However, Henderson revealed that no decision has yet been made over his future.

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside after Saturday's win, he admitted "it's out my hands" and "all I can say is that I'm enjoying my football". In an interview portraying a grounded, genuine young footballer, Henderson also revealed he's been living with him Grandma since joining the Mariners, allowing him to "build a big relationship" with her.

Meanwhile, manager Bignot told the Telegraph: "We're in conversation with Manchester United and that situation will reveal itself either by the end of the week or certainly by the start of next week."

Andreas Pereira drills free-kick home

In Spain, Andreas Pereira was a stand-out player for Granada CF once more. His vision has been eminent since joining the relegation-threatened side, suiting the style of Spanish football. He equalised against Espanyol in the first half with a free-kick drilled beneath the wall and into the bottom right corner. Despite creating further chances for his teammates, Pereira saw his Granada side lose 3-1.

Sam Johnstone made his third consecutive appearance for ex-Red Steve Bruce's Aston Villa. Johnstone could do little to prevent the Villains surrendering a two goal lead against Preston North End as they drew 2-2 in the Championship.

Januzaj lambasted for anonymous Sunderland performance

Adnan Januzaj was heavily criticised by Sunderland supporters who are yet to see the player who terrorised them on his Man United debut three seasons ago. He was brought off after 66 minutes for David Moyes' Black Cats, again failing to make an impact as they were beaten 2-0 at the Hawthorns to West Brom.

Finally, Joe Riley joined Sheffield United on loan earlier in the week and was an unused substitute for the Blades on Saturday.