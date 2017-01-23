Josh Sims signs Southampton contract extension

Southampton youngster Josh Sims has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract at his boyhood club, extending his stay until 2020.

The 19-year-old has made four appearances in the Premier League for the Saints.

Sims delighted

Sims spoke today of his "delight" at signing a new deal. The midfielder said, "I'm really happy that the club have put faith in me to offer me a new contract."

However, the player is clearly not taking anything for granted. "I just need to push on now and continue my progress," said Sims.

Sims continued by showing his love for the club by saying, "I can't see why you wouldn't want to sign here." Before adding, "This is definitely the club for me to help me progress and aspire to be like some of the other Academy graduates to have come through."

Reed pleased with player's commitment

As is normal with Southampton contract extensions this season, Executive Director of Football Les Reed given his take on the deal.

Reed said, "Josh has shown a constant progression in recent years, which has been extremely pleasing."

The former Charlton manager went on to say, "He has displayed an excellent maturity over the course of the campaign."

Reed also said Sims looks "comfortable" when in Claude Puel's squad.

Following suit

Sims is the latest in a long line of academy graduates to sign new deals at the club this season.

Jake Hesketh, Sam McQueen and Harrison Reed have all signed new long-term deals earlier in the campaign. Despite Puel receiving criticism from sections of the Saints support, he can be praised for how much faith he has put in the youth system at the club.

As well as the youngsters who have signed new deals, Jack Stephens and Matt Targett have also been given game time in the first team.