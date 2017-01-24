Gylfi Sigurdsson claims Liverpool victory 'gave belief'

Swansea City's dramatic 3-2 victory over Liverpool was an unexpected, but a crucial victory that took the club out of the relegation zone and match winner Gylfi Sigurdsson believes the victory will be "massive" for the squad's confidence.

Great character

The Icelander stated that it was a "fantastic" three points for Swansea, especially considering how "well" Liverpool "have been playing this season" and the fact they were "away from home." However, Swansea made hard work of it, after seeing their 2-0 slip as Liverpool fought back into the game to draw level, but the midfielder believes that they "showed a lot of character" to "come back" into the game and eventually secure the victory.

Sigurdsson claimed that the "game plan" was to "defend really well," which believes they did, particularly in the first half and he insisted that they "always knew" they would get something out of the game if they continued to defend that way, even when the score was at 2-2.

Remaining grounded

The Swansea man believes the result shows the "improvements" that they have made in recent weeks but remained grounded, claiming it is "only a good three points" as he stated the squad are already "looking forward" to the upcoming Southampton match, which is another "massive" game for the club. Now he wants to see his team "build" on the performance and the result at Anfield, and continue to keep out of the relegation zone.

The defeat was Liverpool's first at home in over a year and the midfielder praised Paul Clement for the changes that have taken place, claiming that training has been "really good" since he took over as manager, as he praised the fact that the "message" is both "very simple and clear" which is clearly having a positive impact.

However, now he simply wants to continue "doing what we've been doing" and "build on it" and he thinks that combination will help them be "alright" and maintain their Premier League status at the end of the season.