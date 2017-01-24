Harry Kane: Spurs teammates would be stupid to leave, there's something good going on

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has revealed that he thinks that any of his colleagues at White Hart Lane would be stupid to think about leaving the club.

Speaking as Spurs enjoyed a mini-break in Barcelona following their draw at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City on Sunday, Kane told of the promising future he sees at White Hart Lane, just over a month after he put pen-to-paper on a new six-year-deal at the club.

Up to third, but rumours of sales continue

With Mauricio Pochettino's team on a good run at the moment, they've rocketed up to third in the league, behind only fellow Londoners Chelsea and Arsenal, leading to a number of key players being linked with other teams.

Kane himself has been touted as a Manchester United target for some time, whilst Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris are constantly speculated as to being wanted by various big European clubs.

Something's going on, says Kane...

However, the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner explained that he'd be "surprised" to see any of the first team squad leave soon.

"Something's going on here, we're just missing that last step - to win trophies. It would be stupid to leave now," said Kane, clearly confident in the squad's capability to deliver success in the near future.

Praising Pochettino, the forward said that they possess "one of the best managers in the world" and then there's the new stadium to come along "soon", before adding "the future is promising."

Spurs' next challenge comes in the form of an FA Cup tie against Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend, with the Lilywhites looking to progress to the fifth round as they chase their first piece of silverware under Pochettino.

An FA Cup win could prove to be a real watershed moment for the club moving forward, one that may certainly help them keep their star players.