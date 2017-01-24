Sofiane Feghouli starting to feel at home after slow start with West Ham

West Ham United winger Sofiane Feghouli, has stated that he is "very happy" in London after a slow start to life in the Premier League.

All looking up

Fans were optimistic after Feghouli's free transfer from Valencia was announced back in the summer, but injury and lack of opportunities hindered his first few months with the Hammers.

This led to rumours of a possible move to Serie A with Roma, but Algerian's form has improve vastly since the turn of the year scoring in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Feghouli admitted that it has been a difficult start to adapting both on and off the pitch, but stated that things are beginning to look up.

“Of course for a player it’s always hard when you’re not starting games," Feghouli told whufc.com. "To begin with it was tough when I was struggling to be given a chance."

“When you get that though you need to take it," he stated. "So I’ve been working hard in training and I feel when I have started the last few I have done that."

" I am hoping to continue to start matches and help the team now going forward," the winger stressed. "Coming to the Premier League, you want to prove yourself and adapt quickly."

"West Ham have an ambitious project to be competing in the top half of the Premier League," the Algerian admitted. "I have a contract here for three years, so I hope to be doing that."

“London doesn’t quite feel like home just yet," he said. "But it’s a lovely city and people are very open here."

"It’s hard when things aren’t going as well on the pitch," Feghouli concluded. "It’s harder to feel at home but things are looking up in that regard and I’m very happy here."

Not going to stop now

Slaven Bilic currently has Andre Ayew and Cheikhou Koutare away at the African Cup of Nations, and it looks like the latter has the opportunity to go all the way in Gabon.

Senegal finished top of their group with the 2-2 draw against Feghouli's nation Algeria, but Kouyate insisted that the tough part is still to come.

“We’d been crying like children for ten years,” he said. “This year, we've decided to come here and show that Senegal has grown."

"That this generation wants to write the history of Senegalese football," the midfielder stated. “The hardest bit is to come. The start was to try and get out of the group."

"We’re not going to stop now," Kouyate concluded. "We’ll do everything to make the Senegalese people happy.”

West Ham United will take on Manchester City at the London Stadium on Wednesday, February 1 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.