Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren next to be tied down at Liverpool

After securing the signature of Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho, for another five years, Liverpool will now look to secure new deals for Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana.

The Brazilian now becomes the highest paid player at the club now and the Reds are looking for other key players at the club to commit their future at Anfield.

Klopp looking to reward players

Lallana joined Liverpool back in 2014 and is under contract for another two years, but is set to be rewarded an extension after his vital form this season.

The halfway point of the season has just passed, but the Englishman already has seven goals to his name, already equalling what he managed last season. He also has seven assists this season.

Jürgen Klopp is also eager to ensure that Croatian Lovren remains at Liverpool. The centre-back cost £20 million, but had a tough start to his Liverpool career, but under Klopp has proven himself and has formed a good partnership with summer signing Joel Matip.

Emre Can proving difficult

Klopp is also looking to secure the signature of fellow German Emre Can. The 23-year-old midfielder only has 18 months left on his current contract and with negotiations beginning last June, it has proven difficult to get the German to sign a new deal.

Under Klopp, Can has returned to his preferred midfield role, but has had an inconsistent season, with some mixed performances. It is believed he wants more money than he is being offered and if the situation has not been resolved by the summer, his future at the club could be in threat.

Back in November, Can said: "Yes, the club have spoken to my agent. The talks are going very good." He added, "I have one-and-a-half years left. I am still under contract and it is my agent's work (to sort it out). I am very happy here at Liverpool."

The Reds have had a tough start to 2017 and the news of key players being tied down to the club could boost the morale around the club.