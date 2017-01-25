Niasse's late goal not enough for brave Tigers as United progress to the EFL Cup final with a 3-2 win on aggregate

That brings to an end to tonight's EFL Cup semi-final second leg between Hull City and Manchester United. I have been Brandon Sayer taking you through the game. I hope you have enjoyed our coverage but until next time have a good night.

Niasse scored for Hull late on to give them the win on the night but it wasn't enough for Marco Silva's brave soldiers. Mourinho will not be happy with how complacent his team where on the night but in the end the job was done by the players.

In the end, United did it the hard way but Pogba's goal midway through the second half gave them just enough cushion to make it through to the final with a 3-2 aggregate lead over the two games.

Manchester United have gone through to the EFL Cup final where they will play Southampton!

90+3' - The referee blows his whistle for full time. Hull City 2-1 Manchester United.

90+2' - Manchester United substitution: Rashford is replaced by Marouane Fellaini.

90' - The referee has decided to add on three minutes at the end of the second half.

87' - Rojo recieves a yellow card for a late challenge and he was maybe lucky to not get a red card.

85' - Goal for Hull! Niasse puts hull back in front. A brilliant move from the hosts ended with David Meyler playing the ball across the goal to Niasse who tapped the ball into an empty net. Game on again? Hull bring the score back to 3-2 over the tie.

79' - Manchester United substitution: Lingard is replaced by Wayne Rooney.

78' - Hull hit the cross bar this time! Niasse's header comes back of the bar with De Gea well beaten. So close to that big second goal for Hull.

73' - Off the crossbar! Rojo met Lingard's deep corner with his head but the ball hit the top of the bar and went over.

70' - Hull City substitution: Diomande is replaced by Abel Hernandez.

66' - Goal for United! Pogba gets the equaliser for United. The goal came from a really good passing move from the visitors and a poor clearance from Huddlestone fell into the path of Pogba, who stabbed the ball home. United go 3-1 in the lead over the whole tie.

64' - Hull City substitution: Maloney is replaced by Evandro.

59' - Hull City substitution: Jarrod Bowen is replaced by Lazar Markovic.

54' - United have started the second half much better and are starting to ask more questions of the Hull defence. They had strong claims for a penalty not long ago as it looked like Smalling was pushed inside the box but no penalty was given.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

Well that was as complacent a half that United didn't want to have. They have been barely in the game and go in at half time 1-0 down. Huddlestone scored from the penalty spot after Rojo was adjudged to push Maguire in the box. It means that with 45 minutes to go in the tie, United are 2-1 up but need to improve in the second half or risk going the distance tonight. Stay tuned as we bring you the second half live in a few minutes time.

45+1' - The referee blows his whistle for half time. Hull City 1-0 Manchester United.

45' - The referee has decided to add on one minute at the end of the first half.

38' - What a save from Marshall! Ibrahimovic picked the ball up in space and ran towards goal and thought he had scored but Marshall stretched his left hand out and tipped the ball wide of the goal.

35' - PENALTY TO HULL! Rojo pushed Harry McGuire to the floor and referee Jon Moss pointed to the spot. Tom Huddlestone stepped up and put the ball into the back of the net. Hull right back in the tie. United need to respond.

28' - Maloney's effort from a free kick from the edge of the box went well over the bar.

26' - De Gea is forced into making a very good save as Niasse put a fierce shot in on goal. United fell asleep their for a minute which let the hosts in on goal.

25' - The game has gone very scrappy all of a sudden. The hosts are struggling to break down the visitors so far who have something to hang on too.

12' - Shaun Maloney had a go from the edge of the box but failed to score as De Gea made a good save to keep it out.

11' - Phil Jones recieves the first yellow card of the game for a foul on the edge of his own box. Big chance here for the hosts.

8' - The game so far has struggled to get going early on with both teams both waiting to see what each other are going to do.

1' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on!

Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Fellaini, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rooney.

Hull City susbstitutes: Kuciak, Robertson, Hernandez, Elabdellaoui, Weir, Goebel, Markovic.

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Rojo, Jones, Smalling, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera; Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Ibrahimovic.

Hull City starting XI: Marshall; Tymon, Maguire, Dawson, Meyler; Huddlestone, Clucas, Maloney; Niasse, Diomandé, Bowen.

The team news from the KC Stadium is in. Stay tuned!

"He does not have a lot of time to work to improve the relationship with the players but he has brought in three players that already have this connection to try to accelerate the process," said Mourinho. "They played against us very well, they played the matches they won at home very well too. They played against Chelsea very well too. So I think they're in a good situation."

"The people that have come in are already connected with the manager's idea. I think that was clever at this moment," Mourinho continued.

"I knew that Marco was such a good coach that the team would really improve," said Mourinho. Of course, "there is still a very difficult job in hand, still a big fight with some other five, six or seven teams to avoid relegation, but he is a very good coach."

Mourinho insisted he "knew" that Marco Silva would start well at Hull City and praised his opposite number ahead of tonight's match. "It is no surprise to me," said Mourinho. The United man said that Hull's improved performances and results "is not just because there is always an impact, there is always a new feeling," when a new manager is appointed.

Silva is also without defenders Curtis Davies, Moses Odubajo and Alex Bruce. Bruce is one former-United player who won't get to play against his old club, and another is Will Keane, the striker who joined the Tigers from Man United last year after over a decade at Old Trafford.

Hull will be without Robert Snodgrass with a move to Burnley set to be confirmed soon. New boss Marco Silva has seen his choices reduced by injury already. Midfielder Ryan Mason has been the focus of many football supporters over the past week after he fractured his skull in their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday. The club now state that Mason has been talking with club doctors and others, a good sign ahead of his recovery.

Left-back Luke Shaw could make his return to the starting line-up. Many United fans feel his presence has been strongly missed despite Mourinho seemingly not taking to the Englishman since arriving at the club. Shaw hasn't featured for today's visitors since United's victory against West Ham United in this very competition.

The only player who Mourinho won't be able to start is Eric Bailly who is soon to return from the African Cup of Nations after his Ivory Coast side were unexpectedly knocked out at this early stage. Fellow centre-back "Marcos Rojo is back" after sitting with United's away support at Stoke City in the 1-1 draw last Saturday.

Ibrahimovic is likely to start this evening having hardly missed a minute all season. However, Mourinho could make a number of changes to his usual side. "Everybody is available," the United boss told media at his pre-match press conference.

Hull's hopes of reaching the EFL Cup final have suffered an even greater blow by the announcement that a £10m bid from Burnley for Robert Snodgrass has been accepted. The Scot has scored nine goals for Silva's team this season. For United, their main goalscorer is Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic, currently second in the chase for the Premier League Golden Boot, behind Diego Costa and Alexis Sanchez.

Marco Silva's side, meanwhile, have seen an improvement since the Portuguese's arrival at the KCOM Stadium. His first Premier League game saw a double from Abel Hernandez get the Tigers' first three points for November.

Jose Mourinho and his side will be confident going into tonight's game despite two consecutive draws against Liverpool and Stoke City in recent weeks. The Reds are unbeaten in 17 games, a record stretching back to early November.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United as the latter look to extend their 2-0 aggregate lead and progress into the final at Wembley.