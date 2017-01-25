Man Utd Loan Watch: Dean Henderson's loan at Grimsby extended

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson's loan move at League Two side Grimsby Town has been extended until the end of the season.

After spending half the season as reserves goalkeeper for the Mariners, Henderson has been brought into the starting line-up by new boss Marcus Bignot.

Bignot gave Henderson his first start in senior football on Boxing Day and the 19-year-old goalkeeper hasn't let him down, starting six consecutive matches and keeping four clean sheets.

Henderson loan extended until May 6th

Saturday's 2-0 win against Notts County saw Grimsby finish the matchday 11th in League Two, despite having been promoted from the National League only last season. Henderson ensured Grimsby took the three points in that game with a superb free-kick save from Stanley Aborah.

Henderson told the club's official website that he is "absolutely delighted" to extend his loan deal with the club, but "first and foremost, I'd like to thank the manager for putting his trust in me."

With Grimsby moving unexpectedly up the league table, Henderson said that "going forward, I can't wait to see what the season holds for us."

Despite interest in Henderson from clubs higher up the Football League ladder, as the goalkeeper admitted himself to BBC Radio Humberside last weekend, the Man United man insisted he'd like to stay with the Mariners.

Henderson admits fan proved key in decision to stay

"The fans are a massive selling point for me," said Henderson. "They are absolutely brilliant," and that kind of support "makes you feel unbeatable," something which Henderson has been on four occasions since Boxing Day for Bignot's side.

Henderson admitted that "it's surprising how the fans took" to him immediately, but says he "was really delighted by it."

"The passion I put into my football shows and it looks like they're going to give me it back which is fantastic," Henderson continued. "It's great to have a good relationship with the fans so that was a massive decision for me staying here, I want to do well for them and they will keep supporting us".

Having got some considerable playing time since Boxing Day, Henderson will be hoping the extension by Bignot is a sign his first team place is safe, for now. For Man United and their coaching staff, this decision will have proved a difficult one. While Henderson had a chance of first team football higher up the divisions, Grimsby offers more guaranteed playing time and an environment in which Henderson is flourishing in.