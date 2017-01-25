Liverpool 0-1 Southampton (0-2 agg): Saints survive late pressure to seal place in final

Southampton are heading to Wembley after beating Liverpool 2-0 on aggregate in the EFL Cup semi-final. Substitute Shane Long pouncing two minutes before full time to end Jurgen Klopp's unbeaten semi final run.

The Saints should have been ahead in the first half, as Steven Davis and Dusan Tadic missed guilt-edged chances from close range.

The second half saw Liverpool miss some easy chances of their own. Daniel Sturridge with the pick of the bunch.

Southampton defended well in the second half and sprung a counter attack in added time to seal their place in the final.

It is the South Coast outfit's first final since 2003.

Saints fail to convert

Southampton really should have been infront at half time, after missing a handful of chances towards the end of the first period.

The first chance of note came in the 16th minute for Liverpool. Sturridge turning on the edge of the area and firing a low shot straight at Forster.

Two minutes later Roberto Firmino hit a carbon copy of Sturridge's shot, again it was easily gathered by the Saints goalkeeper.

The away side registered their first chance of note just before the half-hour mark, as Nathan Redmond found space down the left hand side and pulled a ball back to Davis on the edge of the area. The Northern Irish international had his shot blocked before it reached Karius' goal.

Southampton were doing well to frustrate Klopp's men and were starting to create chances themselves.

First Jay Rodriguez was played over the top by Tadic but his shot was blocked by Joel Matip. Moments later, Tadic had the ball at his feet just 12 yards from goal, after a positive run by Redmond, but Loris Karius pulled off a good stop to save his side.

Redmond was again causing problems down the left and his jinky run into the area allowed him to square the ball to Davis, who blazed over from close range.

James Ward-Prowse dragged a shot wide from the edge of the area before the half drew to a close.

Liverpool hurt at the death

The second half started in a brighter fashion and Karius was forced to collect a searching Ward-Prowse cross before Adam Lallana nearly forced an opening at the other end.

Philippe Coutinho's first chance of the game came soon after, as the Brazilian struck from the edge of the box. His shot was blocked by two Saints defenders, which took all sting out of the shot.

Forster then had goal-line technology to thank after he spilled what looked to be a comfortable Emre Can effort. The England goalkeeper had to scramble back to his goal and scoop the ball off the line after the ball spun from his grasp.

Yet another sitter was then missed, this time from the home side. James Milner whipped a cross in from the right and after Southampton failed to head clear, the ball dropped to Sturridge, who fired over from six yards out.

Sturridge again volleyed over from inside the six-yard box, however, this time he could be excused. The frontman was stretching and just managed to get a boot on the end of Jordan Henderson's cross.

Claude Puel's men were being forced to sit deep and defend but substitute Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg had a chance to give his side the lead before his strike was blocked by former Saint Dejan Lovren.

As the half went on, Liverpool continued to press to no avail. Coutinho thrashed a shot wide with ten minutes left on the clock.

Late drama at both ends

As the board went up for added time, Liverpool continued to push for an aggregate equaliser.

First Divock Origi went down in the area under a challenge from youngster Jack Stephens, however Martin Atkinson waved away his claims.

From the resulting corner, Southampton substitute Josh Sims sprung a counter attack and after running the length of the pitch, he played in fellow sub Long, who calmly put the ball past Karius.

Claude Puel was understandably exuberant on the sideline, as he guides his side to a final in his first season at the club.

Southampton will play either Manchester United or Hull City in the final next month.