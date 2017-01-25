Sweden 0-0 England: Nobbs and Chamberlain react to draw

After their hard-fought draw against Sweden we briefly spoke to England captain for the night, Jordan Nobbs as well as goalkeeper, Siobhan Chamberlain about the match and the feeling in camp this week.

Strength in depth

Although still not the finished article on the pitch, Nobbs is happy with the performances both starting XIs put in over the two games and sees all the games in the run up to the Euros as practice, the team getting stronger every match. Each training camp giving the team a good chance to come together and bond both on and off the pitch to develop the team ethic when they step out onto the field for competitive games.

Though not polished the midfielder is pleased with how well everyone performed over the two matches especially given how out of season they all are, “For two games in such a short amount of time when we haven’t played any games for two months for everyone to get time and put in a performance it also shows the competition in our team.”

With the likes of Rachel Williams and Gemma Bonner called up, there’s a chance for everyone to impress Mark Sampson before he finalises his squad for Euro 2017, and Nobbs doesn’t envy his selection headaches, “We all know how quick the Euros are coming ‘round and with how everyone performed, I think Mark is going to have a big squad to choose from – and that’s a great thing for England as a squad.”

A creative spark in midfield for both club and country, Sampson has trialled Nobbs on more of a defensive role in recent games and whilst the Gunner is happy to be back in a natural position – with an 8 on her back – she admits that she just wants to help the team in any way she can as she adds to her game, “Naturally I think I perform better in the middle but whatever job I need to do for this team I’ll do it to the best of my ability and hopefully I’ll just keep developing as a player and getting stronger and stronger.”

Chamberlain takes her chance

Lifted up in the pecking order after Karen Bardsley’s pre-camp injury, Siobhan Chamberlain has done all she can to stake on her claim on a starting spot, the Liverpool keeper usually preferred as back-up to first choice Bardsley by Sampson. But Chamberlain is glad for the opportunity to prove herself and remind her coach that she’s more than capable of stepping up.

Aside from a header for Ada Hegerberg, Chamberlain did well to keep everything else out over the two games, making a couple of good saves against Sweden as well as crucially reading where Kosovare Asllani was going to place her penalty.

“I’m not giving away my penalty secrets!” The ‘keeper joked when asked, she admitted the only thing really going through her mind was, “Save it!”

Which she did with aplomb, a strong left glove enough to deny the Swedes a winner from the spot.