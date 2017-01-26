How much of a boost will Theo Walcott's return be?

Theo Walcott has proved his fitness in time for a fourth round showdown against his former club. The 27-year-old has been out of action since Arsenal's boxing day victory over West Brom but returned to full training earlier this week.

So just how much of a boost will Walcott's comeback prove to be?

Walcott's numbers make for pleasant reading for Arsenal fans, with 11 goals and two assists to his name so far this term. Despite often splitting opinion, Walcott's productivity from wide areas is undoubtedly an important asset to The Gunners.

The ex-Southampton man offers a different proposition to other players in his position. The likes of Alex Iwobi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are primarily creative players, who like to dribble and create openings with quick exchanges.

Walcott is more a wide-forward, a player who plays on the shoulder with the intention to penetrate in behind and score goals. To his credit, he often does this with devastating effect. He provides Arsenal's attack with tremendous balance, making them a much more dangerous attacking outfit.

Arsenal's results haven't exactly wavered in Walcott's absence, they've been unbeaten in all competitions, with the only blip being a freak 3-3 draw away to Bournemouth. Still, Walcott's return will be welcomed with open arms because on form he can often be a deciding factor with his pace and clinical finishing.

Gunners get goals

Arsenal's attacking players have all chipped in with a number of goals. Man of the moment Alexis Sanchez has scored 17 times, Olivier Giroud has found the net on ten occasions, Lucas Perez has contributed with six goals, as has Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Mesut Ozil has struck nine times.

Add to that the firepower of Theo Walcott and the north-London club have a vast array of attacking talent who can all be relied upon to score goals. This will prove useful in the final stretch where all players are required to contribute.

In addition to his goalscoring exploits, Walcott's workrate off the ball has endeared him to Arsenal fans who may have contemplated giving up on him following last season's league disappointment. Walcott has tracked back relentlessly this season, winning possession for his team deep in his own half before sprinting forward to join in with the attack.

Walcott's return will certainly come as good news to the Arsenal faithful, they will no doubt he hoping he can hit the ground running following his latest injury setback. Starting with a trip to St. Mary's in the FA Cup on Saturday evening.