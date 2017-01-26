We must create more for Wilson, says Howe

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has spoken about Callum Wilson and insists that the team has a duty to help their front-man score more goals.

Wilson is the Cherries' top scorer so far this season with his six goals beating his tally of five last term, behind him are Junior Stanislas and Joshua King with four goals apiece.

Wilson has struggled to score from open play so far, with three of his six goals coming from the penalty spot, therefore his manager believes that the team needs to help him by creating more chances for him to put away.

Wilson's ability is unquestionable says Howe

Eddie Howe has tinkered with his forwards this season and despite being the club's top scorer in recent seasons, Wilson has found it difficult to get consistent game time, Howe has preferred to play Benik Afobe up front for the Cherries.

Nonetheless, it seems as though Howe still has faith in Wilson and wants the former Coventry City forward to get the best service that he can possibly get.

Howe spoke to the Daily Echo regarding Wilson and said that he is a "confident boy", and believes that Wilson shows promise every time he steps out onto the pitch or in training, he says that Wilson's ability is "unquestionable".

Wilson has struggled to hit form in the Premier League since the Cherries got promoted, with injuries and inconsistent form a big reason for his failure to play well, week in, week out.

Wilson's work rate in an attacking sense is immense, it can be seen in his playing style, however it remains a fact that he has not been the goalscorer Bournemouth need him to be.

Howe underlined Wilson's goalscoring ambitions and said that, "From his perspective, he would love to be hitting the net on a more regular basis but I think that's the challenge and the demands of the Premier League."

It's up to Bournemouth to create for Wilson adds Howe

Any striker who leads the line as Wilson does for his side, it is certain that they will have a goal-scoring greed, and although Wilson has surpassed his tally of 5 goals of the 2015/16 season

Howe has acknowledged that his team haven't always created quality chances for their front-man to score and said that," I think it's up to us as a team to create more for him. We haven't always done that this season."

Howe believes that its difficult to get attackers to score get goals and create goalscoring opportunities for themselves and for that reason, he said," I think it's a challenge all-round because ideally you want your strikers and your attacking players scoring regularly. "