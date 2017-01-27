Southampton vs Arsenal Preview: Gunners without Wenger against bogey team in FA Cup

Arsenal face Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday looking to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup and move one step closer to silverware this season.

The Gunners have been somewhat rediscovering themselves in recent weeks, after a period that saw them drop off the pace in the league over Christmas and New Year.

Last week they fought to the very end to grab a late win over Burnley, and they will hoping that the distraction of the FA Cup this weekend will be a more straight forward encounter against the Saints.

They will have to do it without Arsene Wenger though, who will start the first of his four match touchline ban after pushing fourth official Anthony Taylor last weekend.

The Gunners will be hoping that this match will be a lot easier than their game against Preston North End in round three though. Wenger's men made a meal of what should have been a routine win over Championship opposition.

Southampton will of course be harder opponents, especially considering their recent record against Arsenal too.

Arsenal's bogey team

The Gunners' recent record over the Saints has not been great, and they are one of the few teams that Arsenal would like to have avoided in the fourth round of the Cup, especially being drawn away from home.

The south coast side have already beaten Arsenal this season in domestic cup action, winning 2-0 at the Emirates in the early rounds of the EFL Cup.

Back in September in the league Arsenal recorded victory, when Laurent Koscielny scored a brilliant overhead kick before Santi Cazorla scored late on from the penalty spot in a 2-1 win.

However Arsenal haven't won away at Southampton since December 2003. Albeit there have been only 5 games played between the two at St Mary's since, but it doesn't bode well for Wenger and co this weekend.

The last two encounters between the two at Southampton have ended in defeats for the Gunners, which included that 4-0 drubbing on Boxing Day in 2015. Arsenal will therefore be hoping for better fortunes this time out at a ground where they can't seem to find a winning formula.

Saints on a high

Arsenal's chances of achieving victory on Saturday evening won't be helped by the fact that Southampton will be on a high after beating Liverpool in the week, to secure their passage into the final of the EFL Cup.

The Saints form in the league however has not been great. Before beating Leicester last weekend they went on a run of four games without picking up a point. Southampton could be finding form just at the wrong time, but the Gunners will look to exploit that poor form previously.

Arsenal are on a run of six games without defeat in all competitions, something that may surprise a few. Their ability to come back and snatch late wins has been something that has been all too familiar throughout that run, and it may be something they need again this weekend in what should be a close game.

Neither side will particularly fancy a replay either, especially with the Champions League returning soon when Arsenal face an incredibly tough tie against Bayern Munich. Southampton meanwhile obviously have their League Cup final to focus on so another game would not be ideal for any team.

Team news

Arsenal will be without midfielder Granit Xhaka who starts his suspension after being shown a red card last weekend in the win over Burnley. Mohamed Elneny is meanwhile still at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt, but there is good news regarding Theo Walcott, who is back in the squad after injury which will be a welcome boost.

Defenders Per Mertesacker and Mathieu Debuchy are now back in full training but will probably not make the trip to Southampton. Danny Welbeck could be in line to make his first start since his long term injury, whilst Lucas Perez arguably deserves a start too. David Ospina is likely to feature in goal, whilst Rob Holding who has been short of first team football may well get a chance.

As for Saturday's hosts, the Saints will be missing Virgil van Dijk through an ankle injury. James Ward-Prowse and Jay Rodriguez are also set to miss out, alongside Charlie Austin who is a long term absentee. A few players may also be suffering from fatigue after their midweek exploits so some rotation could be seen within the Southampton line-up.