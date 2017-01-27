Opinion: Is Liverpool's recent slump a consequence of over-demanding style?

Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool have hit a particularly low note in their excellent season so far.

The Reds have failed to continue the good work of 2016 into 2017 as they continue to struggle to put two victories together, having won just one game against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

The month of January has seen the Reds lose four, draw three and win just one out of the eight fixtures they've played so far. They're out of both cup competitions and their title hopes are in real doubt.

This downturn in form has resulted in fans and pundits alike questioning the Reds' style of play, the implications it has had over their season and how it is affecting all the good work they've done so far.

'Klopp football' taking its toll on Liverpool?

At the start of the season, many appreciated the way Klopp's side played their football, the way they defended from the front and the way they worked as a team.

The appreciation was well deserved as well. The Reds were challenging for the title and staying ahead in the title race and giving rival teams a run for their money.

The squad seemed to have settled well into the style, a 4-3-3 system set up to press the opposition and an offensive approach to games helped the Reds put away teams with ease while also scoring many goals along the way.

However, as the crucial part of the season now kicks in, it seems as though Klopp's players are struggling to keep up the intensity they played with earlier in the season.

Liverpool have found it hard to break down defensive sides and their seemingly endless goalscoring form earlier in the campaign has started to run dry.

Last season the Reds made it to two finals, one of them the Capital One Cup final - or the EFL Cup as it is now known as - however, this season, Liverpool came short against Claude Puel's Southampton.

The Saints beat them 1-0 at the very end of the game to steal the victory and seal their place in the final to be contested at Wembley on the 26th of February.

Key players are finding it difficult to keep up the intensity of their performances, such as Adam Lallana, Phillippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino, three attackers who have been so instrumental for the club so far this season.

They have made little or no impact in recent games and much of that has been down to the high-intensity approach to games that Klopp has instilled into the players. They've looked exhausted.

Adding to Klopp's problems was the departure of Sadio Manè to the African Cup of Nations, which forced the German to give Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge more game time.

While the strikers are talented and excellent forwards, they have been unable to make the same impact that Manè made while he was playing. The Senegalese international's absence has affected the Reds' performances of late and it seems as though things can only get better when he returns.

Lack of quality squad depth a problem?

There is a case to be made for the squad that Klopp has assembled for himself this season as well. Whenever they've had key players injured, there are no proper back-ups to those individuals, the likes of Coutinho and Manè have been difficult to replace in the starting XI for the manager.

The summer of 2016 was yet another one which brought in new players. Loris Karius, Ragnar Klavan, Joel Matip, Marko Grujic, Georginio Wijnaldum and Manè all signed for the club as Klopp sought to sign players that suited his philosophy of football and the brand of football that became so famous at Borussia Dortmund.

The signings were primarily intended to resolve the defensive issues that the Reds have faced over the past two seasons and also to provide more attacking impetus up front with the signings of Wijnaldum and Manè.

While the team was successful in doing that early on in the season, they are now unable to keep up their good work and struggling against opposition which they made light work of earlier in the season.

A detailed look at the starting XI will tell a similar story. The deployment of James Milner at left-back, a move which had seemed a masterstroke by Klopp earlier in the season, now looks as though Milner's performances are showing Liverpool's need for a proper left-back.

Alberto Moreno lost his place in the team because of inconsistency in defence and though the Spaniard is still young and has time to improve, it seems more than likely that there will be new arrivals in that position in the summer of 2017. At least there probably should be.

The forward three in the absence of Manè has lacked pace. A trio of Firmino, Lallana and Coutinho was played in the last Premier League game against Swansea City, where the Reds lost 3-2 late in the game.

Although there is a lot of energy and flair in the attacking line, there is a need for power and pace to perfectly execute the high-intensity football that Klopp wants his teams to play and give them an extra means of attack.

A lack of pace in the forward three has consequently led to the side being unable to break down tough defences and create the chances that they need to put the ball into the back of the net.

Southampton proved that in their 1-0 victory against the Reds that Klopp's men struggle against organised defences and well-timed counter attacks which has been a primary reason for their losses and draws so far this season.

A need to tweak the tactics?

Klopp has played his side with one idea in mind, to win the ball back as quickly as they can and attack, attack and attack for as long as they can. The emphasis is on constructive football as well as quick movement of the ball when in possession.

The 4-3-3 has been used by the Reds since the start of the season and though the system had been delivering well enough until last year, early 2017 has seen the team struggle - which begs the question whether there is a need for change in tactics from Klopp?

Premier League sides have all been using a 4-2-3-1, 3-4-3 or a 4-3-3 system mostly and each side has reaped the benefits of their formations and approach to games. One of the reasons that Klopp has struggled against more defensive sides is probably because he hasn't thought of moving past the successful 4-3-3 system and tweaking his tactics according to the team the Reds are playing against.

For example, a more central 4-2-3-1 could help the Reds make better use of the likes of Lallana, Firmino and Coutinho. All three of them are not wide men and more about central play and cutting inside from the wings.

With this formation, the talents of Sturridge can also be better utilised,. There is little doubt that the Englishman is a very talented and capable striker, however there still remain questions over his ability to fit into Klopp's high-press system, which has been a main reason for his absence from the starting XI, even when he is match-fit.

The middle two protecting the defence can be Emre Can and captain Jordan Henderson who have been experts at distributing the ball and carrying the fight to the opposition from midfield.

Lucas Leiva's experience in the defensive midfield position can also be well utilised in this instance and this is also a style-of-play which can suit Wijnaldum. The Dutchman is a multi-faceted individual and can be effective in the middle of the park.

Therefore, as Klopp's Reds now battle on in the Premier League - hoping they can rescue their title hopes - it is of vital importance that Klopps finds the right solution to his team's current situation.

Otherwise this slump in form could see their title challenge fade out and even threaten their top-four chances.