Opinion: What's gone wrong for Liverpool?

One win in seven in all competitions in 2017. The club's worst start to a calendar year since 1993. Talk about a New Year's hangover.

Much worse, after the last two games, the atmosphere surrounding Liverpool's entire season is distinctly less optimistic. Jürgen Klopp's side are out of the League Cup at the semi-final stage and may well be out of the title race, too.

Next Tuesday's clash with Chelsea could resign the Reds to nothing more than a battle for top-four. At the start of the season, they could have no complaints about that. In fact, it would likely have been welcomed.

But after the promise of the season's early months - losing only two of 23 games in all competitions, including a 15-game unbeaten run - the recent slide is disappointing and sadly, familiar. Though it has to be acknowledged that Liverpool overachieved earlier this term, the manner of the recent stumble is still a surprise.

The last week has summed up the club's recent regression well. Having gone unbeaten at Anfield in over a year, Liverpool have lost twice on home soil within five days.

That first defeat came against a team that started the afternoon bottom-of-the-league in Swansea City, and the second against an outfit that had only won three of 16 away games across all competitions this season in Southampton.

But what is most worrying about Liverpool's poor run of recent form is not just that the results are missing - but the zip, intensity, confidence and belief has all gone from Liverpool's play.

Everything that made Liverpool such an engrossing, captivating team to watch earlier this season has dissipated recently.

Various reasons the Reds' season is threatening to fall apart

There are mitigating factors, of course. The demands of the festive fixture schedule - having played 13 games since the start of December - have played their part.

The pressing is still there - as evidenced by the continually peaking running statistics - but the finer details aren't. That speed of thought, fluency and rhythm is nowhere to be seen.

Now, the Reds' front-line has become all too predictable. Desperately short of penetration and incision - opponents are more than happy to sit back, allow Liverpool the possession and know they will have chances on the counter-attack.

Liverpool's attack remains the most potent in the Premier League, 50 goals in 22 games, but having been carried the terror of a fire-breathing dragon from Game of Thrones back in September and October - it now resembles the fright of a newborn puppy trying to bark for the first time.

And Liverpool are vulnerable to setbacks, when their forwards fail to fire and their fragile defence remains as susceptible as ever. On very few occasions have they ground out narrow victories, with the 1-0 win over Everton in December the club's first league win by that margin in the year of 2016. Only 353 days and 36 league games into the year.

Obviously, the problems are not irreversible, but it is more than just a hectic fixture schedule of late that has left Liverpool's season on the brink of collapse.

The lack of quality squad depth has been severely exposed in recent weeks. Beyond a strong core of 15 or 16 players, Liverpool have little options - especially compared to their rivals at the top end of the table.

Sadio Mane's absence is all too hard felt without any other natural wide-men to fill in while he's at the African Cup of Nations, and shoehorning anyone else into the right-side of the front three has a corrosive impact on the rest of the team.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana are both much more suited to the central midfield roles they have been moulded into this year than any advanced attacking midfield role, while on their current form neither Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi can impose their quality out wide.

Roberto Firmino, evidently best in his now trademark false nine role, is also woefully ineffective out wide - and Klopp sacrificing the Brazilian's favoured position to start Origi or Sturridge in a favoured central role has often had a knock-on effect on the rest of the team.

Liverpool, as they have so often in the Premier League, look light of three or four players to take this team from a potential challenger to a team capable of sustaining a title tilt right until the end of May.

With no January additions on the way, there are few other options for Liverpool to solve those issues bar to change formation - but even then there are no guarantees they can find a fix in time to rescue their campaign before it's too late.

It is not yet known whether Firmino would work well up front with an attacking partner, whether that be Origi or Sturridge, but going two up top currently seems the most viable option to avoid playing players out of their best positions.

That is a risk in itself, but arguably one worth making given how many teams seem to have figured out how to counter Liverpool's high-intensity attacking approach of late.

Simply defending deep and maintaining their organisation to deny any space in the final third and waiting for the breakaway is the way to get a result against Liverpool. Swansea, Plymouth, Southampton, Manchester United and Burnley have all proved that.

Constantly, teams allow Liverpool to have the ball in wide positions and though their full-backs are capable of good deliveries - their crosses are far too frequently hopeless balls barely contested, allowing the opposing goalkeeper to gather with consummate ease.

The lack of a Plan B when Plan A doesn't work has proved costly, as has Liverpool's failure to carry out Plan A as intrinsically and fluidly as they could just a few months ago.

Klopp will rightly maintain that belief in their methods has not faded, but the displays of his squad recently have seemed to suggest a dwindling confidence. They simply are not the same team that buzzed around with such phenomenal intent and fire a few months ago.

Season isn't too far gone just yet, but it is most definitely on the verge

The target at the start of the season was a top-four finish and silverware. That target is still achievable, but it will be much harder than it could have been after the week just gone.

The League Cup, under its latest reincarnation the EFL Cup, was Liverpool's best chance of ending a five-year trophy drought this season.

But Liverpool's quest ended with familiar disappointment. Having lost two finals last season, and fallen in the semi-finals of both domestic cup competitions under Brendan Rodgers the year before, this squad adds yet another near miss to an ever-growing total of nearly but not quite stories.

There are real questions as to whether this Liverpool team, which has established it can challenge, is truly good enough to deliver on its promise. Have this current crop got enough to actually win something?

The overwhelming evidence, at current, is that it hasn't. If it is going to prove different before the end of the season - and failing to do so would leave them with just one League Cup triumph in the last 11 years - then things must change, and fast.

This team is still well capable of finishing in the top-four, make no mistake about it. But they must first stir themselves from this slump - the first real stutter in form that the club have experienced under this manager.

Under Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool have often responded to setbacks quickly and resoundingly. This was their first pair of back-to-back defeats since a semi-final first-leg loss to Villarreal in the Europa League followed a meek defeat away at struggling Swansea City, albeit with a second-string team.

Indeed, this is only the second time - even in all competitions - that Liverpool have even lost consecutive matches under Klopp. This is as barren a run they have had to endure, and while the word character is pejoratively synonymous with the ill-fated Rodgers' tenure - this is the biggest test of character for this Liverpool team in some time.

Their belief in recent weeks seems to have been painfully drained. The Reds' only win in the New Year so far was a narrow 1-0 win against League Two side Plymouth Argyle. Even that night, victory could not distract from another insipid performance.

The season is in real danger of the wheels falling off of yet another Liverpool season with a few months to play.

Some would say that has already happened, even though the top-four race remains alive and FA Cup success still remains attainable, but Saturday's visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of that competition suddenly takes on much greater significance than it would have had Liverpool reached England's other cup final.

Liverpool cannot afford anything but victory, or else this season risks being thrown to the wolves.