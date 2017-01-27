Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp: We'll name a strong squad to face Wolves, hopefully Clyne will play

Jürgen Klopp insists he will name a strong Liverpool side to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth-round and hopes that right-back Nathaniel Clyne can return from injury.

The England international missed the mid-week EFL Cup semi-final reverse to Southampton with an abdominal/rib injury that had kept him out of back-to-back games before playing the full 90 minutes of last weekend's Premier League defeat to Swansea City.

But Klopp hopes Clyne can make a return when Liverpool welcome Championship outfit Wolves to Anfield in the cup, looking to bounce back from recent setbacks.

Having lined up with a youthful eleven in their two clashes with Plymouth Argyle in the same competition, needing a replay to progress to the next round, he will also field a few more experienced names this time around.

We have to see how Clyne is, says Klopp

Klopp told his pre-match press conference early on Friday afternoon that it was "not final" who they could choose to start against Paul Lambert's charges because they "had a few knocks" after their last game and "have to wait a little bit."

"But we'll have enough and a very good team for tomorrow," Klopp vowed. He said that they "will not make 10 changes or something" but will make "a few" alterations that they "have to make."

He revealed that midfielder Adam Lallana has a "real injury problem" and could miss out with "a cut", explaining: "I'm not sure we should now try [and risk bringing him back], if the stitches are really good enough or whatever. But not more."

Klopp also said that Liverpool "have to see how Clyney is" and continued: "It would be great for us if he could play. We rested him in the last game. Hopefully he can be part [of the game] tomorrow. We have to see."

The Reds have few other injury issues, Klopp explaining that there is "nothing new" on midfielder Marko Grujic and "nothing about" striker Danny Ings, adding that they "should be quite a good squad" for Wolves.