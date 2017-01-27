Watford squad are ready for tough games ahead, says Miguel Britos

Watford defender Miguel Britos believes the side are ready to take on a difficult three days which sees them take on Millwall and Arsenal.

The Hornets are set to take on the Lions at The Den on Sunday at midday, and then they travel to the Emirates Stadium on the following Tuesday evening.

Their FA Cup clash was selected to be the BBC’s live game on Sunday, and now boss Walter Mazzarri will have to select his team wisely for this busy period.

Hornets can deal with schedule

Britos thinks the squad will be able to deal with the two games in three days, and is confident they can get the result they want.

“It’s going to be tough game because we play away and we know this kind of game is difficult, it’s hard,” he told the Hertfordshire Mercury.

“After that we have two days and then we take on Arsenal, so we need all the players fit. It’s going to be a hard week but we are ready.”

Mazzarri’s side progress through to this stage of the FA Cup after edging past Championship side Burton Albion in the Third Round.

Britos hails Watford’s supporters

Christian Kabasele opened the scoring inside the first-half before Jerome Sinclair doubled their advantage and sealed victory with his strike 13 minutes from time.

Britos was full of praise for the travelling supporters who went down to watch the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last weekend and know how important it is for them to stay behind the team.

“We appreciate them a lot,” he added. “We need them. We need the support they show us.

“They shout and we hear them a lot, they support us and it’s important for us.”

Watford suffered a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal back in August and will be looking to get revenge for that result and get their season back on track on Tuesday night.