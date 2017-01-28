Sean Dyche urges his Burnley side to avoid falling foul in the FA Cup

Sean Dyche has called upon his Burnley players to maintain their imperious home form – and avoid becoming the victim of an FA Cup upset when Bristol City visit Turf Moor.

The Clarets disposed of Premier League strugglers Sunderland in the third round, and now face a side who are experiencing their own troubles in the Championship, with Lee Johnson’s Robins losing their last eight league games – a club record.

And Dyche is keen for his side to show no signs of letting up, as they bid to reach the fifth round of the competition for the first time since 2009.

The Turf Moor chief said the club are ‘pleased with performances,’ and his players have ‘shown a good mentality to these situations of changing from league to cup’, admitting such ease comes with ‘playing back-to-back games from our time in the Championship.’

But Dyche demanded his side must ‘approach it [Saturday’s tie] in the right manner,’ and acknowledged that, despite ‘the awkward run Bristol City have had in the league, we have to look after what we do and focus on giving a good performance.’

'We'll look for the outcome we want'

Speaking further on the Ashton Gate outfit, Dyche commended their approach during a narrow defeat to Nottingham Forest in the league – ‘they had a good go at changing their fortunes against Forest’ – and praised the club as a whole.

The Burnley boss, who spent two years at City as a player during the late 1990’s, recognised ‘they are a decent club, with a young manager continually looking to earn his spurs,’ an opinion which heightens the demand on Dyche’s side to ‘make sure we are ready, mentally and physically.’

For that 2-0 win against Sunderland in the previous round, Dyche rang the changes as peripheral players were given the chance to impress, with the likes of Nick Pope, James Tarkowski and Tendayi Darikwa performing with the comfort that belies their lack of competitive action this season.

And although champions Leicester City travel to east Lancashire on Tuesday, Dyche says his team selection will not be influenced by the imminent visit of Claudio Ranieri’s Foxes.

The Burnley boss insisted he ‘mixed it up for the right reasons last time (against Sunderland) and set out a team I thought could win and it will be the same this weekend.’

Dyche also added the club will ‘focus on Saturday and look for the outcome we want, then we’ll look at the Premier League game coming up.’