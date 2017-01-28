Jürgen Klopp: I am the one responsible for Liverpool's FA Cup defeat to Wolves

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says he accepts full responsibility for their dismal FA Cup fourth-round exit at the hands of Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

The Championship outfit, 18th in the second-tier, dealt the Reds their third defeat at Anfield within a week after Richard Stearman took just 53 seconds to open the scoring from a free-kick.

Andi Weimann's tap-in, rounding Loris Karius after Helder Costa's sublime through ball, doubled the visitors' advantage before the break as Liverpool struggled at both ends of the pitch.

Philippe Coutinho entered the fray at half-time, while Daniel Sturridge and Emre Can were also introduced, but their senior introductions failed to alter the momentum of the game.

Though Divock Origi halved Wolves' lead on 86 minutes at the Kop end, Liverpool couldn't prevent an upset as they crashed out of their second domestic cup competition within four days.

Klopp admits: I thought we could do better

Klopp, following similar defeats to Swansea City and Southampton on L4 in the past seven days, replied when asked how disappointing this result was in his post-match press conference: "Very, again."

He continued: "Cup games like this are always difficult. [Especially] In our situation, after losing two games, not full of confidence, not flying through the league."

The German, who made nine changes as he rotated his line-up, acknowledged that he "made a lot of changes" but said that "most of them" were because they "couldn't do it differently" and some because they "wanted" to hand minutes to certain players.

He said that the start didn't "make it easy" for his side, explaining: "A free-kick after one minute, a goal [that] lets them fly and makes everything easier for them and everything more difficult for us. That's why you should avoid a start like this."

Yet Klopp said that there was "still actually 93, 94, 95 minutes to go" but lamented that his team were "too static against a deep-defending side" in the first-half and were "not fluent enough."

He felt that it was "a little bit [much] to explain" but said that his team had not played "too often together" previously yet still "could have already been better and should have been better."

Klopp noted his side's improvement after the restart, calling the second-half "better" and suggesting his team "could have scored a few times" although Wolves "could have scored another minimum" as he touched on the "one very big chance they had" through Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

"So even [if] we scored three times or four times and won 3-2, 4-2 or 4-3, it doesn't make the performance much better," he continued to bemoan, though he said it "would have been nice to score these one or two goals more because it feels different."

Klopp accepted: "I am responsible and I feel really responsible for this performance because I thought we could do better obviously. We have to think about this. Not [for] too long, but we have to think about this. You learn always about situations and players and all that stuff in all games. It was an important game for us today and we couldn't deliver."

We could not have named a much stronger team, suggests Klopp

But the Reds boss denied suggestions that he felt let down by his players despite another disappointing performance in which his back-ups failing to take another chance to impress, bar youngsters Ben Woodburn and Ovie Ejaria.

Klopp said that he is "responsible for the line-up" and that while he was convinced by their quality in training, many of his first-team regulars could not have featured.

He stated: "Monday, we can talk about who can play and cannot play [versus Chelsea] because today not a lot of the players who were not involved could play."

He noted that he has previously said he is "responsible for the bad things" and "not just the good things" - adding that "today was obviously not good" which is his "responsibility."

"We could have played better, each boy could have played better and I know this," continued Klopp on what he can take away from the game, insisting any game is an opportunity to "always learn a little bit" about his players.

He believes that "maybe there is an explanation" for "each single performance" but said that he isn't sure they "should look for it" because he is "never too harsh in criticism" and "especially should not be emotional in the moment when you make the criticism" as it "makes no sense."

Klopp revealed that he will "watch the game again" at some point in order to "know a little bit more about it" but said that from Sunday onwards they "have to prepare for the Chelsea game."

He continued that the Wolves clash "in the detail is not too important" ahead of Chelsea, which he says "will be in a few parts a similar game" and not "completely different", but warns that the Blues have "the highest quality in the Premier League."

"It will not be an easy job, but hopefully before Tuesday, we all can recover and the crowd can recover and look forward to the game," said Klopp optimistically.

He said it would "really make sense" to galvanise ahead of the visit of Antonio Conte's league leaders, who are 10 points ahead of Liverpool going into the game and have lost only once in 16 league matches - winning 15.

Klopp explained that because it's "a home game against the leader of the league", Liverpool will "need everybody" but said the squad must first focus on recovery and they "will talk on Monday [at Klopp's next press conference] about this [the Chelsea game]."