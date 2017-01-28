Manchester United Predicted XI vs Wigan Athletic: Who will start as the Reds look to spoil Warren Joyce's return to Old Trafford?

Manchester United began their defence by comfortably disposing of Championship high-flyers Reading, managed by a club great Jaap Stam, and now play host to another return as former-reserves head coach Warren Joyce takes his Wigan Athletic side to Old Trafford in the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round proper.

With an important home fixture against Hull City in the Premier League taking place just a few days later, it would be no suprise to see a rotated starting lineup squaring off against the team 21st in the second tier of English football but Jose Mourinho will be hungry for silverware in his first season at the helm.

The defence

Goalkeeper - Sergio Romero: Jose Mourinho has already confirmed that the Argentine will play tomorrow with David De Gea set to be out of the squad for rest purposes so it looks like youngster Joel Pereira will take his place on the substitutes bench. Romero started United's third round tie against Reading and kept a clean sheet as the Reds strolled to a 4-0 victory at Old Trafford so he'll be hoping to continue the run.

Right-back - Ashley Young: The winger seems to be out of favour this season and hasn't featured in an 18-man match day squad since the last FA Cup match where he also played at right-back so it really wouldn't really come as a surprise if he's given more minutes in the position tomorrow. Mourinho might opt towards leaving him out of the squad once again due to the growing rumours about the Englishman leaving in January despite the manager repeatedly stating that he's a useful squad member.

Centre-back - Chris Smalling: Since Phil Jones' return to the scene, Chris Smalling has fallen to third or even fourth in the centre-back pecking order after he enjoyed his best season at the club yet last term but the form of Marcos Rojo and Jones have well and truly kept him out. With important league games coming up thick and fast it wouldn't be appropiate to risk the fitness of both first-choice options so Smalling should be given a chance here to prove his worth.

Centre-back - Daley Blind: Blind is another member of the set-up who has struggled to retain a place in the starting lineup since Mourinho took charge and has been deployed at left-back most commonly but with Luke Shaw seemingly returning into the fray tomorrow afternoon he's more likely to play in the middle. With Michael Carrick needing a rest, Daley Blind's presence will be needed as he brings a calm, collected style of play to the pitch which is what has had United playing so well in recent months.

Left-back - Luke Shaw: Just like Sergio Romero, the manager also suggested in his pre-match press conference that Luke Shaw is certain to play in tomorrow's tie which means that it'll be his first appearance for the club since the EFL Cup quarter-final win over West Ham United at Old Trafford almost three months ago in November. The 21-year-old has barely played this season because of major concerns over his fitness, a problem that's strung along since the devastating leg break last campaign in Eindhoven.

The midfield

Centre-midfield - Marouane Fellaini: The big Belgian has been utilised as an impact substitute for a large amount of his time at the club so far but it's no secret that Jose Mourinho admires him and will want to give him as many minutes as possible when he can to keep the player happy. Fellaini has recently signed a contract extension at Manchester United until the summer of 2018 so he'll be hoping that he can make an impact this season like he did in last year's FA Cup adventure.

Centre-midfield - Paul Pogba: Yes, this is Wigan and it's a perfect opportunity to rest the more important players however Paul Pogba is only 23-years-old and definitely has it in him to perform at a high standard across two games in the same week. With a few silent performances against Liverpool and Stoke in recent games on his mind, he'll need a boost of confidence and if he's given the opportunity to go out and boss the midfield tomorrow it'll definitely do him the world of good.

The attack

Right-wing - Juan Mata: The little Spaniard has been, without a doubt, one of United's best players this season but starts haven't been very common for him and he's normally been brought off the bench to impact games where the attack has gone flat. He started the Reading match when other were rested so it's likely we'll see him start again, however, Henrikh Mkhitaryan didn't feature at all on Thursday against Hull City so a return might be on the cards instead.

Centre-attacking-midfield - Wayne Rooney: The Manchester United record goalscorer will have fond memories of the Third Round for the rest of his life because that was the match where he equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's record of 249 goals but he isn't a regular starter anymore and games like these are perfect opportunites to get him into the side. Hopefully we'll get to witness Rooney in his best position just behind the striker with pace around him, if that's the case then we can expect a performance.

Left-wing - Anthony Martial: Anthony Martial will start tomorrow, that's been confirmed, so it's a perfect opportunity to shut the media up and prove that he can still make it at Manchester United amidst wild reports that his future at the club is already seriously in doubt after missing out on a place in the last two squads. The Frenchman scored a great goal in the last round and Jose Mourinho has challenged him to match that performance if he wants to stay in his plans.

Striker - Marcus Rashford: The latest prodigy to come out of United's academy ranks really enjoyed himself in the Reading match, scoring two goals while leading the line in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and it'd be nice to see him there again tomorrow. Ibrahimovic needs a rest, similarly to Michael Carrick, and Rashford is the perfect squad member to step in for him after another impressive display in the EFL Cup semi-final on Thursday despite the defeat.