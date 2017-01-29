Manchester United "deserved" Wigan victory, states Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, has stated that the Red Devils "deserved" their passage into fifth round of the FA Cup with a routine 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic.

Changing the dynamic

United were looking to add to securing their EFL Cup final appearance midweek with a significant push on another cup front, when they welcomed Warren Joyce's side to Old Trafford.

It was a tense opening but goals from Marouane Fellaini, Chris Smalling, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Bastian Schweinsteiger gave them a comfortable win. Three of the four goals came in the second period, and Mourinho stated that his side deserved the victory.

"We deserved to win," Mourinho told manutd.com, "The first half was not very good but we managed to be 1-0 in front."

"The goal gave us a different second half," he stated. "It gave us a chance at half-time to speak with the players and make them feel the first half was not good enough."

"We spoke about changing a few things in the dynamic of the team," the manager added. "The guys obviously accepted it well because the second half was much better."

Going to get the minutes

Sunday's clash saw the return of a beloved face, with Schweinsteiger making a rare appearance and scoring his first goal at Old Trafford.

Many will have expected the 32-year-old to be leaving the North West having been effectively frozen out of the squad, but Mourinho confirmed that he will be staying and be a more frequent presence in his side.

"He is staying," he said. "He is going on the Europa League list because we opened spaces with [Memphis] Depay and [Morgan] Schneiderlin leaving."

"We don’t have many players; in midfield we don’t have many options," the Portuguese coach admitted. "So obviously he is an option."

"Ninety minutes today was probably too hard for him," he stressed. "But it was important for him to have an impact with his volley and now I think he’s happy."

"If he was a good professional when he was not playing," the 53-year-old stated. "Now he’s having some minutes and opportunities he’s going to be the same good professional."

"With so many matches and competitions," Mourinho concluded. "He’s going to be an option."

Manchester United will take on Hull City at Old Trafford on Wednesday, February 1 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.