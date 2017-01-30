Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana named 2016 England Player of the Year

Liverpool's Adam Lallana has been named England's Player of the Year for 2016, beating Jamie Vardy and Wayne Rooney to the award.

The Reds midfielder, currently enjoying the best season of his career, appeared 10 times for his national team - including featuring in three of the Three Lions' four Euro 2016 games - and scored three goals.

The 28-year-old opened his account for England after 27 caps in a last-gap 1-0 win away at Slovakia in World Cup qualifying in September, famously Sam Allardyce's only game as manager.

And he maintained that form with back-to-back goals in Wembley Stadium clashes with Spain and Scotland, contributing stand-out performances on both occasions.

Lallana becomes the first Liverpool player since former captain Steven Gerrard (2012 and 2007), and only the second ever player from the club, to win the award - which has run since 2003.

He has flourished into a player of massive influence for club and country and as a result, claimed 39 per-cent of the votes - which were cast by England Supporters Club members.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, who scored five goals in 10 games, claimed 12 per-cent while Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney scored two in 10.

But despite extending his record to 53 goals for his country - four more than Sir Bobby Charlton - and 119 appearances, six off of record holder Peter Shilton, Rooney only earned eight per-cent of the vote.

Lallana pleased to be playing well for club and country

Speaking to the TheFA.com upon claiming the award, Lallana declared it as a "huge honour" and said: "The last three winners were Rooney (2015 and 2014) and Steven Gerrard (2012), so that just goes to show what a great achievement this is."

The Reds' No.20 said that "things have been going well" at Liverpool which he believes "always helps", insisting that "hopefully you can transmit your form into the national team and help out" when "you're playing well for your club."

"That's what has been happening but I don't want that to be for just one season," continued Lallana, who said that he wants his current vein of form for England to continue "for as long as possible."

Lallana added: "Off the back of a disappointing year for England as a whole, I'll be looking to definitely improve in 2017. Hopefully we can build on how it has started under Gareth Southgate as there have been plenty of positives."

Elsewhere, Southampton forward Nathan Redmond earned the Under-21s Player of the Year - claiming 32 per-cent of the votes after the Young Lions won the Toulon Tournament and reached the finals of the 2017 European U21 Championship in Poland.

Lallana, meanwhile, is currently in talks with Liverpool to sign a new long-term deal with the club. His current contract expires in 2019, and he is likely to sign a new offering which substantially improves his wages in reward for his form.

England do not play again until resuming their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign against Lithuania in March.