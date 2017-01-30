Walter Mazzarri wanting Watford response after FA Cup exit

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri wants a response from his side after they crashed out of the FA Cup against Millwall at the weekend.

The Hornets only managed to record one shot on target, late in the game, as they suffered a defeat to the League One side.

Mazzarri hasn’t won a game since December 10, and the loss to the Lions has piled more pressure on him – his side have won one game in their last nine.

Mazzarri demanding a response

The Italian, who was unhappy with the officials at the weekend, has now demanded that his side respond at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal on Tuesday evening.

“We have to react immediately,” he told Sky Sports. “We have the chance to do it and obtain as soon as possible our first objective. This is what I wanted to say. We want to do it in the most positive manner.”

Mazzarri was left “very upset” after exiting the FA Cup – the Hornets reached the semi-finals last season – and congratulated Millwall on their result.

He added: “I understand how upset the fans were feeling this game, I made some comments that were immediately after the game. I want to congratulate Millwall for the performance and now we have to think regarding our side.”

Hornets suffer for rotating squad

Watford were one of several sides to rotate their squad and suffer because of it, but Mazzarri was forced into doing so with the game against the Gunners just two days later.

“You have to make a decision and think about the Premier League,” he stated. “It’s a matter of logic knowing that after two days we have an important game.”

The manager said that the “best possible team” was put out on the day given the injuries and that the side have another important game just 54 hours after the game ended.

Niang expected to be included

New signing M’Baye Niang didn't receive his international clearance in time for the FA Cup clash, but the Hornets expect to have the forward available for their match on Tuesday.

However, fellow new signing Mauro Zarate is still suspended after picking up a red card in Serie A, while Jose Holebas will also be out as he is serving the final game of his suspension.

The French striker signed on loan until the end of the season from AC Milan and Mazzarri has said that he may well be travelling with the side.

Mazzarri said: “He is available. He will probably come with us. He hasn’t been training a lot with the team but he is a player we can utilise in the game.”