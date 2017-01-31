Sean Dyche: Burnley win caps off an interesting few days

Sean Dyche reflected on ‘an interesting few days’ for Burnley following his side’s 1-0 win over champions Leicester City at Turf Moor.

The Clarets earned all three points through Sam Vokes’ late winner in a hard-fought contest against Claudio Ranieri’s side, and the win caps off a productive transfer deadline day as the club wrapped up the signings of Ashley Westwood and Robbie Brady.

And Dyche was happy to see recent events ‘culminate in a fine win, and a deserved win’ against the Foxes, who battled hard but were ultimately undone as the Clarets extended their enviable home record.

The Burnley boss insisted Tuesday’s opponents are ‘still a very good side, they’re good on the counter-attack… and they defend very deep, and make it difficult,’ but thought ‘over the 90 minutes, we kept knocking on their door, and eventually we got the moment of truth.’

Dyche was also encouraged by the persistence of his side, who appeared to be heading for only a third draw of the season until Vokes’ late intervention stole the points.

'I'm pleased for both of them'

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Dyche said his side’s endeavour ‘is never in question… we just kept going and going, and the goal in the end was fantastic for the group.’

When asked about his two new recruits – midfielder Westwood, from Aston Villa, and club record signing Brady – Dyche recognised that ‘they can add to what we do, they know the demands we put on players and they have to earn the right to play.’

On Brady specifically, Dyche admitted the club ‘will have to wait and see’ what he can offer, although the Clarets chief said the Norwich City man ‘brings experience, and he can play in a couple of different positions.’

As for Westwood, Dyche added the midfielder had endured ‘a tough run at Villa, and we wanted to give him a new platform to go from, and at 26, he’s played 140 games in the Premier League,’ but felt both players ‘will fit into the group well, and I’m pleased for both of them.’