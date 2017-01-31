Liverpool vs Chelsea: Four classic encounters

Anfield has played host to many a fiery clash since the inauguration of the Premier League in 1992, but one of the more fascinating sub-plots throughout the course of the division's history has been Liverpool's fairly foetal rivalry with Chelsea - particularly since, but not limited to, the post-Abramovich era.

Despite countless showdowns between the two English heavyweights, many rife with controversy, across all competitions, it is their confrontations in Merseyside that face the spotlight this week. From hat-tricks to slips, clashes to gnashers, we take a look at four times the two clubs have made the rest of the Premier League sit up and take watch ahead of one of the biggest games of the season so far on Tuesday night.

Liverpool 0-2 Chelsea (27th April, 2014)

Steven Gerrard was one of those players who simply defies all superlatives. With Liverpool running through his veins, the former midfielder symbolised everything that England's most successful club stands for. But if he had to name his biggest regret during a long, illustrious career at Anfield, it would be this game.

Picture the scene; Brendan Rodgers is leading Liverpool's fairytale charge towards the one trophy that has somehow eluded them since the initiation of the Premier League - the big-eared boy himself. Equipped with the most feared centre-forward in Europe (but we'll get onto him later) and on the back of an 11-game winning streak, the Reds appear to be just three games from their maiden title.

Enter Jose Mourinho's Chelsea, assigned party poopers, in the midst of a pursuit for Champions League glory and blighted with injuries to several key players. Giving starts to the likes of youngster Tomas Kalas, accomplished albeit out-of-favour left-back Ashley Cole and Senegalese utility striker Demba Ba, it seemed clear where the Portuguese manager's priorities lied.

So, in true Premier League fashion, just over 45,000 people witnessed one of the most pivotal moments in the competition's history as right on half-time, Steven Gerrard, instigator of all of Liverpool's recent success, slips fatally on the halfway line, allowing Ba to run at goal and slide the ball under the onrushing Simon Mignolet. Add to the mix a defensive masterclass from the visitors and a Willian second deep into injury time, and you find yourself with a pretty grim day for Liverpool.

The Reds followed this with the devastating loss of a three-goal lead at Crystal Palace and eventually surrendered the title to Manchester City on the last day of the season, leaving Stevie G feeling pretty red-faced and marking the birth of a rather catchy chant.

Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (21st April, 2013)

A game remembered more for the shocking actions of a certain individual than for the stunning football on display, this game did nothing to rebuild the bridges between the supporters of the two clubs - more adding fuel to an already blazing inferno.

Luis Suarez, despite his obvious ability, was never one to shy away from controversy, in the most understated sense of the word - just ask Otman Bakkal, Patrice Evra, or any Ghanaian supporter since the 2010 World Cup.

But on this occasion, the devil on the Uruguayan's shoulder was in particularly good form. Early into the second half, with a goal for either side, Chelsea were awarded a penalty after a ludicrous Luis Suarez handball, from which Eden Hazard converted to seemingly take the points back to west London.

Matters weren't helped when late on in the game, a vexed Suarez sunk his teeth into the arm of Serbian defender Branislav Ivanovic after the full-back had tackled him. Although not initially seen by referee Kevin Friend, the FA were sharper to react, hitting Suarez with a lengthy 10-game ban, while pundits called him "a disgrace".

The 26-year-old wasn't quite finished riling up the Chelsea supporters this evening, though, and, of course, scored a headed equaliser deep, deep into added time. Git.

Liverpool 0-2 Chelsea (2nd May, 2010)

Steven Gerrard really won't like this article. Two of his darkest moments in a Liverpool shirt (A hat-trick if you count the own goal in 2005 League Cup final) have come against the Blues, with "slipgate" succeeding his horrendous backpass to a certain Didier Drogba in 2010, allowing the Ivorian to round the stranded Pepe Reina and score the first in a 2-0 victory at Anfield.

Frank Lampard added the second following a Nicolas Anelka cross early on in the second half and Chelsea were left just needing a win against Wigan on the season's finale to seal their third Premier League title. Eight goals later and Stamford Bridge became party central. Liverpool, meanwhile, floundered in seventh place, leading to the imminent termination of Rafael Benitez's contract.

Liverpool 4-2 Chelsea (5th October, 1997)

We're going way back, now, to a time that many Chelsea supporters probably won't remember. A time when the likes of Paul Ince, Steve McManaman and Robbie Fowler ruled the roost at Anfield. Sure, the Blues, led by player-manager Gianluca Vialli, were still a force to be reckoned with, boasting the magical trio of Gianfranco Zola, Ruud Gullit and Dennis Wise, but Roy Evans' Liverpool largely trumped their Stamford Bridge counterparts in every area.

However, it was an unlikely ghost that haunted Chelsea on their visit to Merseyside on a cold Sunday afternoon in October, in the shape of Czech winger Patrik Berger. Having already terrorised Chelsea the season before, scoring twice in a 5-1 win, the youngster ran rings around shaky visiting defence yet again. Having started the game fairly evenly, the Blues had defender Bernard Lambourde dismissed after just 26 minutes, prompting Vialli to make the unorthodox decision to take off goalscorer and main talisman Zola for Gullit.

Liverpool never looked back, with Berger scoring his fifth goal in two fixtures against a rattled Chelsea, before a Fowler fourth sent Anfield into raptures. All the visitors could muster up was a Gus Poyet penalty five minutes from time, and they were sent back to London with their tails between their legs after a Liverpudlian spanking.