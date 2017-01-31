Paul Clement admits he wasn't sure Swansea would keep Llorente

Turning down interest from the Premier League's current leaders and one of the biggest clubs in the world is not an easy decision for any player, but it appears to be the choice that Fernando Llorente has chosen, despite the fact that Paul Clement, in a very honest admission, stated he "was not always sure" that Swansea City would keep him.

Llorente set to stay

The striker has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea throughout January, a transfer that would have seen him link up with former Juventus manager, Antonio Conte, but Swansea's victory over Liverpool was enough to convince the World Cup winner to stay with the Welsh outfit.

Clement stated that after the game against the Reds, Llorente "felt good, he felt happy" and now it seems the man he has claimed is his number one striker will be sticking around, at least until the end of the season.

Finding his feet

Despite having a slow start to life at Swansea, Llorente has recently shown his ability, scoring seven goals during his last 10 Premier League appearances; the sort of goalscoring form the club needs right now. The new Swansea boss insists that "Both parties are happy" and when that is the case he believes it "makes sense" for a player to "stay where they are."

Clement, who spent several years in the Chelsea coaching system, understands the attraction a club like that can have and how it might "put questions in a player's mind," but he insists his forward is "happy" at Swansea.

With the aim for Swansea simply to avoid relegation this season, Clement knows how "important" Llorente could be to their quest and claims that the striker has been pleased with the way the team is "starting to play." The former Bayern Munich assistant is now ready to see the transfer window slam shut, so he knows exactly who he has to work with for the remainder of the season and thankfully for Swansea, that squad will include Llorente.